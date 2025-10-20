Toyota has revived the historic 'FJ' nameplate for the long-awaited 'baby' version of its flagship Land Cruiser 4x4, revealed today in production form ahead of a launch in Japan next year.

The Land Rover Defender 90-sized off-roader has been created as a new entry into the Land Cruiser range and has been designed to open the nameplate up to a wider range of buyers and a “new generation” of customers, Simon Humphries, Toyota’s chief branding officer, said at the unveiling on Monday evening.

The FJ is based on the same platform as the larger Land Cruiser 250 Series that launched last year – currently the only variant sold in the UK – but its wheelbase is 270mm shorter.

This leaves it at 4575mm long, 1855mm wide and 1960mm tall – a close match for the Defender 90.

Despite the chopped footprint, the FJ is still a capable machine. Full specifications are yet to be revealed, but Toyota says it has a similar ground clearance and approach angle to the 250 – for reference this is 215.3 mm and 31deg – while offering a claimed turning circle of just 5.5m.

Humphries said the FJ offered “a minimal footprint with a new dimension in driving performance and manoeuvrability”.

Power comes from a 2.7-litre petrol four that puts out 161bhp and 181lb ft. Drive is sent to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The FJ has been designed to be lean but strong, Toyota says, with flared bumpers and arches showing off a “powerful sense of stability”.

Customisability is a key part of the FJ’s selling point, notes Toyota, with both the front and rear bumpers able to be removed and replaced – which also helping aid quick repairs. Other customisation options include round headlights, cargo panels, and an engine intake snorkel.

Inside, it mirrors the larger 250 with a functional cabin. This features a 12.5in infotainment touchscreen which is flanked by a array of physical buttons and switches for the main controls.

Humphries said: “Two years ago we launched the Land Cruiser 250, going back to the origin to redefine the Land Cruiser. At the end of that presentation, we promised the 250 was just the beginning.

“From the early days, Land Cruiser has been a family, with the 250 at the centre, 300 at the peak, and 70 as the workhorse [the latter two not sold in the UK]. Now there is a new addition to the family.”