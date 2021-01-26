BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota files Celica trademark in US, fuelling fresh speculation
UP NEXT
Mazda CX-5 gains 2.5-litre petrol engine and new tech for 2021

Toyota files Celica trademark in US, fuelling fresh speculation

Trademark filing ignites rumours that delayed GT86 replacement could revive classic name
News
2 mins read
26 January 2021

Toyota could be considering a revival of the Celica name for an upcoming new model, if a filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is anything to go by. 

The filing, made on 15 January this year, was made by Toyota Motor Corporation to trademark the Celica word mark for 'automobiles and structural parts thereof'. The name was used on seven generations of 2+2 sports coupés before being put out to pasture in 2007.

It’s important to stress that it’s not uncommon for companies to reregister name trademarks in order to keep ownership for speculative future use. However, the timing does coincide with the upcoming reveal of the Toyota GT86 replacement later this year. 

Given that there's a clear genetic link between the Celica and GT86 as affordable, driver-focused 2+2 coupés, the rumour mill suggests that the name might be brought back for the latter’s replacement.

Original suggestions were that the model would adopt the Gazoo Racing tag to become the GR86, however, and there's no other indication this has changed.  

It’s not the first time in recent years that Toyota has potentially considered reviving the name. In Australia, both the Celica and Celica Supra trademarks are held by Toyota. The latter was renewed in 2019, and reports at the time indicated the brand might use it for the entry-level 2.0-litre version of the Supra. However, the idea was apparently ditched, because it was thought this would confuse customers. 

Suggestions of a revival of the Celica name fit in with the 'fun-to-drive' brand turn-around instigated by Toyota president Akio Toyoda during the last decade.

Along with spurring the launch of the GT86 in collaboration with Subaru, Toyoda later developed the Gazoo Racing division, revived the Supra and, most recently, signed off the GR Yaris rally homologation special.

A Toyota spokesperson declined to comment on future product speculation.

READ MORE: 

Toyota GR Corolla to avoid electrification push

Used car buying guide: Toyota Celica

Toyota to expand UK line-up with more SUVs, halo cars

Used cars for sale

 Toyota Gt86 2.0 D-4s 2dr
2014
£12,395
70,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Toyota Gt86 2.0 D-4s 2dr
2016
£15,465
29,696miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Toyota Gt86 2.0 D-4s 2dr Auto
2016
£17,000
19,152miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Toyota Gt86 2.0 D-4s Pro 2dr
2017
£17,995
9,705miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Toyota Gt86 2.0 D-4s Pro 2dr
2018
£18,750
22,845miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Toyota Gt86 2.0 D-4s Pro 2dr
2017
£18,990
14,667miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Toyota Gt86 2.0 D-4s Pro 2dr
2017
£18,999
16,430miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Toyota Gt86 2.0 D-4s Pro 2dr Auto
2017
£19,204
7,786miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Toyota Gt86 2.0 D-4s Pro 2dr Auto
2018
£19,999
9,509miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Toyota RAV4 PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Toyota RAV4 PHEV 2021 UK review
1 Audi SQ5 2021 first drive review hero front
Audi SQ5 Sportback 2021 review
1 Audi Q5 Sportback 2021 first drive review hero front
Audi Q5 Sportback 40 TDI 2021 review
Merc GLC300e frontcorner
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 4Matic 2021 UK review
Vauxhall Crossland frontcorner
Vauxhall Crossland 1.2 Turbo 130 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Toyota GT86

Toyota GT86

This light, uncomplicated coupé promises so much. Can the Toyota GT86 deliver?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
WallMeerkat 26 January 2021
They were rumoured to be changing the GT86 name in Europe for the next model GR86 perhaps. Perhaps the US market is more familiar with Celica than Gazoo Racing<
Sonic 26 January 2021
I doubt it will happen, but I seriously hope we'll see a revival of the Celica badge for the next 86 - It deserves a comeback. Even though it will rule-out a GR-Four version and will essentially be a Subaru underneath, a return to RWD would be brilliant. Just like the original three generations.

 

The ST165, ST185, and ST205 are still up there amongst the best cars Toyota has ever produced. The engines and drivetrains were over-engineered. 

LP in Brighton 26 January 2021

Let's hope it is indeed the GT86 replacement. We don't need any more SUVs...

Maybe Celica is seen as a more friendly, familiar name to stimulate sales?

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Toyota RAV4 PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Toyota RAV4 PHEV 2021 UK review
1 Audi SQ5 2021 first drive review hero front
Audi SQ5 Sportback 2021 review
1 Audi Q5 Sportback 2021 first drive review hero front
Audi Q5 Sportback 40 TDI 2021 review
Merc GLC300e frontcorner
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 4Matic 2021 UK review
Vauxhall Crossland frontcorner
Vauxhall Crossland 1.2 Turbo 130 2021 UK review

View all latest drives