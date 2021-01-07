New entry-level Toyota GR Supra 2.0 launched in UK for 2021

The new entry-level variant of the Toyota GR Supra, powered by a 254bhp four-cylinder engine, has gone on sale in the UK a year after its European-market introduction.

Priced from £45,995 - a saving of £7000 over the 3.0-litre car - the new Supra 2.0 is available to order now ahead of customer deliveries beginning later this month. Its arrival follows the recent departure of the GT86 - itself a 2.0-litre four-cylinder-powered, rear-driven sports coupé - but that car's successor, the GR86, is still set to be sold in the UK.

Like the 3.0-litre straight six already offered in the Supra, the new turbocharged 2.0-litre motor is taken from BMW’s sports car engine line-up. It sends 255bhp and 295lb ft to the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

Despite the 80bhp power deficit compared with the 3.0-litre model, the 2.0-litre Supra’s 0-62mph time is just 0.8sec slower, at 5.2sec, and matches its 155mph electronically limited top speed. So equipped, the Supra is capable of 38.7mpg on the WLTP combined cycle and emits 167g/km of CO2.

Toyota says the new engine is more compact and 100kg lighter than the 3.0-litre unit, so it can be mounted further towards the middle of the car for 50/50 weight distribution. This, it is claimed, “improves the car’s inertia characteristics and chassis balance for even sharper handling.”

Tetsuya Tada, the Supra’s chief engineer, said: “To achieve agile steering and stable cornering, we worked very hard to reduce the new car’s weight, while aiming for a 50/50 weight balance. This presented us with huge challenges, but we did not want to compromise on our targets.”

From launch, the new model is equipped as standard with 18in alloy wheels, Alcantara-trimmed sports seats, an 8.8in infotainment display and a range of safety functions including pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assistance and automatic emergency braking. To mark the model's arrival, 45 units will be available in limited-edition Fuji Speedway trim, priced from £47,395 and painted in a livery inspired by the firm's Gazoo Racing team colours.

The optional Connect trim package brings sat-nav and heightened connectivity features, while a Sport Pack includes an active differential, adaptive suspension and upgraded brakes.

