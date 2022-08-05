BACK TO ALL NEWS
Tesla's 1100bhp tri-motor models to launch in Europe this year
Tesla's 1100bhp tri-motor models to launch in Europe this year

Plaid variants of Model S and Model X to go on sale in Europe in December; no date is yet set for UK
5 August 2022

Tesla will release the 1100bhp tri-motor Plaid variants of its Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X in Europe at the end of the year, putting the cars back on sale outside of the US for the first time in nearly two years.

The American firm had originally halted sales of its biggest models in September 2021 to focus on a backlog of orders bound for US customers, with just the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y remaining for purchase.

At the time, Tesla boss Elon Musk blamed ongoing parts-supply issues, with prospective Model S and Model X buyers asked to pre-order instead.

Now the two cars are back on sale in Europe, albeit only in top-rung Plaid guise, with deliveries tipped for between December 2022 and February 2023.

Originally claimed to get a more than 520-mile range, the Model S Plaid is now confirmed to reach 396 miles on a single charge (nine fewer than the Dual Motor variant) and the Model X Plaid an estimated 333 miles.

The Model S Plaid will hit 62mph in 1.9sec, whereas the Model X Plaid will hit the same speed in 2.5sec. Top speeds are marked at 200mph and 155mph respectively.

That speed comes at a price, however. The Model S Plaid will set buyers back €138,990 (£118,005), the Model X Plaid €141,990 (£119,721).

The standard Dual Motor variants will go back on sale in the EU next year, Tesla said.

However, despite deliveries getting readied for Europe, Tesla has told Autocar that no timeframe for the models going back on sale in UK, nor of the release of the Plaid variant, have been confirmed. Prospective owners are still asked to pre-order.

Tesla’s website currently reads: “Pricing and options will be finalised as delivery approaches.”

Full pricing also hasn't yet been confirmed for the UK, with only specifications – the same as the EU models – released.

567 5 August 2022

Tesla Fans incoming in 3...2..1.

Peter Cavellini 5 August 2022

 They seem to be selling well here, I've seen had a few close up looks at Teslas and I find them lacking, there looks like there's bits missing, basic looking inside, I know you've got a huge screen with all the stuff you need, will use(?) but it just doesn't look the money, the fit, finish to me just isn't there, and doing silly speeds can't be comfortable for anyone and ultimately, when you've just blown off a Ferrari at the Traffic lights and found that there virtually nothing on the Roads that can't out accelerate you, it'll get boring.

