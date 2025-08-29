BACK TO ALL NEWS
Tesla Model Y Performance revealed with 460bhp and supercar pace

New top-rung, twin-motor Model Y cracks 0-62mph in 3.3sec and has a bespoke suspension set-up

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
29 August 2025

Tesla has revealed the new Model Y Performance as a 460bhp sports crossover that accelerates quicker than a Porsche 911 GT3.

Available to order from £61,990 ahead of deliveries beginning in October, the hot Model Y receives a substantial design overhaul to mark it out from the standard car - and a healthy increase in power to go with it.

Using the same pair of 'Performance 4DU' motors as the most potent Tesla Model 3 saloon, it packs 460bhp, can accelerate from 0-60mph in 3.3sec and tops out at 155mph - figures that mean it could outstrip a BMW M5 or Audi RS6 and keep pace with some top-drawer supercars.

The Model Y Long Range AWD, which previously served as the range-topper, offers 375bhp.

Tesla said the Performance can also be equipped with a new type of 'high-density' battery cell that allows it to almost match the standard AWD Model Y on range, despite the significant power boost.

Tesla claims 360 miles per charge but does not give battery capacities.

The overhaul goes far beyond the drivetrain, with the Performance gaining the adaptive dampers from the Model 3 Performance – with a bespoke tune – alongside new suspension hardware and "optimised" wheels and tyres (staggered front to rear).

Twin test: Tesla Model Y vs Skoda Enyaq

The performance potential is signalled by an aggressive design treatment that marks this out as the most powerful Model Y: there's a more aerodynamically efficient front bumper, a diffuser-style rear bumper, a carbonfibre rear wing, sports-style 21in alloy wheels and red brake callipers to round off the package.

Inside, the Performance gains a slightly larger 16in touchscreen - which is also said to be Tesla's "highest-resolution" display yet. Meanwhile, the front sports seats are heated and ventilated, and come with bigger side bolsters that "hold you in your seat when cornering". 

The Model Y Performance will be built at Tesla's Brandenburg factory near Berlin and will be launched first in Europe and the Middle East before heading to other markets.

This is the latest expansion of the facelifted Model Y line-up as Tesla fights to take on an ever-expanding range of rivals. It has already announced a new cheaper entry-level variant and launched a long-wheelbase, six-seat version in China.

Car review
Tesla Model Y 2025 Review front action blur 9295

Tesla Model Y

Tesla's big seller gets a major update

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
ConnieCannon 29 August 2025

Excited about the Model Y Performance updates! The improved bolstering sounds great for spirited driving. Wonder if the ride is as thrilling as playing Moto X3M! The higher resolution screen is a definite plus. Launching in Europe first is smart. Hope to see some real-world reviews soon comparing it to the competition.

Peter Cavellini 29 August 2025

Efficiency that what it should be about not faster than a Porsche, this fact shouldn't be the kicker for potential buyers.

xxxx 29 August 2025

In which case get a lower performance version.

MisterMR44 29 August 2025

@Peter Cavellini... I think you might be missing the point of this model. A Tesla with a "Performance" badge on it prioritises performance over efficiency. If you want efficiency, you buy the "Long Range" version.

