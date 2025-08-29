Tesla has revealed the new Model Y Performance as a 460bhp sports crossover that accelerates quicker than a Porsche 911 GT3.

Available to order from £61,990 ahead of deliveries beginning in October, the hot Model Y receives a substantial design overhaul to mark it out from the standard car - and a healthy increase in power to go with it.

Using the same pair of 'Performance 4DU' motors as the most potent Tesla Model 3 saloon, it packs 460bhp, can accelerate from 0-60mph in 3.3sec and tops out at 155mph - figures that mean it could outstrip a BMW M5 or Audi RS6 and keep pace with some top-drawer supercars.

The Model Y Long Range AWD, which previously served as the range-topper, offers 375bhp.

Tesla said the Performance can also be equipped with a new type of 'high-density' battery cell that allows it to almost match the standard AWD Model Y on range, despite the significant power boost.

Tesla claims 360 miles per charge but does not give battery capacities.

The overhaul goes far beyond the drivetrain, with the Performance gaining the adaptive dampers from the Model 3 Performance – with a bespoke tune – alongside new suspension hardware and "optimised" wheels and tyres (staggered front to rear).

The performance potential is signalled by an aggressive design treatment that marks this out as the most powerful Model Y: there's a more aerodynamically efficient front bumper, a diffuser-style rear bumper, a carbonfibre rear wing, sports-style 21in alloy wheels and red brake callipers to round off the package.

Inside, the Performance gains a slightly larger 16in touchscreen - which is also said to be Tesla's "highest-resolution" display yet. Meanwhile, the front sports seats are heated and ventilated, and come with bigger side bolsters that "hold you in your seat when cornering".

The Model Y Performance will be built at Tesla's Brandenburg factory near Berlin and will be launched first in Europe and the Middle East before heading to other markets.

This is the latest expansion of the facelifted Model Y line-up as Tesla fights to take on an ever-expanding range of rivals. It has already announced a new cheaper entry-level variant and launched a long-wheelbase, six-seat version in China.