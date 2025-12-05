BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Tesla Model Y gets £3k price cut as Standard confirmed for UK
UP NEXT
Growth in electric car sales drops to lowest point in two years

Tesla Model Y gets £3k price cut as Standard confirmed for UK

Entry-level SUV forgoes light bars, panoramic roof and more to bring the price down

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 December 2025

The stripped-back Tesla Model Y Standard has been confirmed for the UK, cutting the car’s starting price by £3000 compared with the previous entry-level variant. 

It starts at £41,990 (or £299 per month on a 36-month lease with a £3588 deposit), more closely aligning the American EV with European rivals such as the Skoda Enyaq (from £39,010). 

Changes made to reduce the Model Y's price include the removal of the light bars at the front and rear for a simpler split-light design. It also forgoes a panoramic roof and other versions’ frequency-selective dampers are swapped for a passive set-up.

Inside, the faux leather offered on other variants is swapped for cloth, and the centre console has been downsized. 

The sound system has seven speakers rather than the nine of other variants and there is no touchscreen for rear passengers. The so-called ‘Bioweapon defence mode’ for the cabin air filtration system is omitted and the steering wheel position has to be adjusted manually rather than electrically. 

A physical key is also omitted, requiring owners to use the Tesla smartphone app to gain access.

Whereas the Standard is fitted with 18in wheels in other markets, such as in the US, it gets the ‘Crossflow’ 19s in the UK to help boost residual values.

Tesla Model Y Standard interior

The Standard is fitted with the same battery found in the regular Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive but yields three more miles of range (for a total of 314 miles) thanks to its reduced weight. That makes it the most efficient variant of the Model Y, delivering 4.74mpkWh. 

The arrival of the Standard has also prompted Tesla to remove the regular Rear-Wheel Drive model from the range, meaning that the next step up is now the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive. That car is priced from £48,990 and yield 387 miles of range between charges. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BMW iX3 review 2025 001
BMW iX3
BMW iX3
MErcedes C Class reveiw 2025 001
Mercedes C-Class
8
Mercedes C-Class
Intro 570s 2016 rt ap
Used McLaren 570S 2015-2019 review
10
Used McLaren 570S 2015-2019 review
Dacia Bigster Hyrbid 2025 front cornering sand
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
Toyota bZ4X review 2025 047
Toyota bZ4X
Toyota bZ4X

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Tesla Model Y review 2025 5001 front cornering

Tesla Model Y

Tesla's big seller gets a major update

Read our review
Back to top

Customer deliveries of the Model Y Standard will begin in February 2026.

Tesla has yet to confirm whether it will also add the Model 3 Standard to its UK line-up but it is expected to arrive soon after the Model Y’s launch.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Tesla Model Y cars for sale

 Tesla Model Y (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 5dr
2022
£20,499
75,057miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model Y (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 5dr
2022
£22,475
48,032miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla MODEL Y Auto RWD 5dr
2022
£22,000
41,950miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model Y Auto RWD 5dr
2022
£23,800
11,198miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model Y (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 5dr
2022
£26,000
21,601miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model Y (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 5dr
2022
£24,950
33,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model Y Auto RWD 5dr
2024
£28,498
12,142miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model Y (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 5dr
2022
£27,000
20,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla MODEL Y Auto RWD 5dr
2023
£25,190
18,172miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 605 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

BMW iX3 review 2025 001
BMW iX3
BMW iX3
MErcedes C Class reveiw 2025 001
Mercedes C-Class
8
Mercedes C-Class
Intro 570s 2016 rt ap
Used McLaren 570S 2015-2019 review
10
Used McLaren 570S 2015-2019 review
Dacia Bigster Hyrbid 2025 front cornering sand
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
Toyota bZ4X review 2025 047
Toyota bZ4X
Toyota bZ4X

View all car reviews