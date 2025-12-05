The stripped-back Tesla Model Y Standard has been confirmed for the UK, cutting the car’s starting price by £3000 compared with the previous entry-level variant.

It starts at £41,990 (or £299 per month on a 36-month lease with a £3588 deposit), more closely aligning the American EV with European rivals such as the Skoda Enyaq (from £39,010).

Changes made to reduce the Model Y's price include the removal of the light bars at the front and rear for a simpler split-light design. It also forgoes a panoramic roof and other versions’ frequency-selective dampers are swapped for a passive set-up.

Inside, the faux leather offered on other variants is swapped for cloth, and the centre console has been downsized.

The sound system has seven speakers rather than the nine of other variants and there is no touchscreen for rear passengers. The so-called ‘Bioweapon defence mode’ for the cabin air filtration system is omitted and the steering wheel position has to be adjusted manually rather than electrically.

A physical key is also omitted, requiring owners to use the Tesla smartphone app to gain access.

Whereas the Standard is fitted with 18in wheels in other markets, such as in the US, it gets the ‘Crossflow’ 19s in the UK to help boost residual values.

The Standard is fitted with the same battery found in the regular Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive but yields three more miles of range (for a total of 314 miles) thanks to its reduced weight. That makes it the most efficient variant of the Model Y, delivering 4.74mpkWh.

The arrival of the Standard has also prompted Tesla to remove the regular Rear-Wheel Drive model from the range, meaning that the next step up is now the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive. That car is priced from £48,990 and yield 387 miles of range between charges.