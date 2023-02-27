BACK TO ALL NEWS
Tesla £20k hatchback teased ahead of tonight's Investors Day event
Tesla £20k hatchback teased ahead of tonight's Investors Day event

American firm’s Volkswagen ID 3 rival may be first to use next-generation platform to be revealed at the major event
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
1 March 2023

Tesla could reveal its tipped Volkswagen ID 3-rivalling electric hatchback tonight at the firm’s Investors Day, where CEO Elon Musk will announce the firm’s third-generation EV platform.

A side-profile drawing of what could become Tesla's smallest, cheapest model was shown in a social media video announcing the opening of the firm's engineering headquarters. The firm's smallest hatchback is expected to go on sale at around £20,000 and appears to have three doors with much smaller, squatter proportions than the Tesla Model 3.

A facelift of the best-selling Model 3 and Tesla Model Y also appear to be shown in the sketches. Although not officially confirmed, it's likely that they could be the first cars to use the American firm's next-generation EV platform, codenamed Generation 3.

Musk has previously said the platform will ensure that Tesla can cut production costs (and therefore vehicle prices) while doubling its current output. 

The highly successful Model 3 is Tesla’s current cheapest offering, priced from £42,000 in its most affordable form in the UK. As reported by InsideEVs, Musk said the firm’s new platform will mean producing EVs at half this cost, which suggests that a mass-market, affordable hatchback is a viable prospect. 

Previously tipped to go on sale in 2023, a starting price in the US of around $25,000 has been suggested for the hatchback, which translates to less than £18,000 in the UK. However, Tesla’s models typically cost slightly more outside of the homeland, so an on-sale price of around £20,000 is more likely. 

For this price, a range of 250 miles from a 50kWh battery (its smallest pack so far) has been tipped, allowing it to compete with established rivals such as the ID 3, Nissan Leaf and Kia e-Niro.

The new hatchback will allegedly be produced in China, as reported by Teslarati, with Tesla China posting a job offering to prospective factory workers on a poster showing the same nameless compact hatchback. 

Tesla currently offers four cars in its range; the Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y, which each came to market in 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2019 respectively. These all use Tesla’s soon-to-be-replaced second-generation platform.

catnip 28 February 2023

If its to compete with the ID3, surely it doesn't need to sell for "around £20,000"?

That would be (potential) ID2 money.

matchico 28 February 2023
I'll believe it when I see it... Production costs might be half but they generally do not include delivery and distribution cost which tend to be more fixed and Musk is known to promise stuff that his engineer haven't achieved yet then ask them to deliver on the promises. Worked for a while when Tesla could dig in a seemingly infinite pot of money but investors are a little more careful these days... Where are the Tesla truck and pick up for example? MG has a 26k car with a 50kwh battery with some compromise on quality. I don't see how Tesla will beat that significantly. They aren't ahead of the game on battery and engine tech anymore and still behind on quality...
QuestionEverything 27 February 2023
Isn't it time they changed their design language? It's the same, boring, bland "bar of soap" look for every model they produce.

