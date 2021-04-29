BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Suzuki Misano concept is EV two-seater with motorbike cues
UP NEXT
Audi and Porsche to collaborate on 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours racers

Suzuki Misano concept is EV two-seater with motorbike cues

Futuristic roadster, designed by students, draws from Suzuki’s heritage as a maker of both cars and bikes
News
2 mins read
29 April 2021

The Suzuki Misano concept is a sporty two-seater which is claimed to combine the company’s “two souls” of manufacturing cars and motorbikes, styled by a group of 24 masters students at the Istituto Europeo di Design (European Institute of Design).

The design is inspired by Suzuki’s brand values, as well as the famous comedy film La Dolce Vita, whose depiction of “a life marked by pleasure and sophistication” is said to inform the concept.

The all-electric Misano, which gets its name from Italy’s Misano World Circuit bike racing track, is modelled on a classic ‘barchetta’ silhouette. However, IED’s students, commissioned by Suzuki to create a concept that embodies the contrasting essences of driving and motorcycling, have given the look a futuristic twist.

The driving and passenger seats are both situated in tandem format on the left-hand side of the car, and have been designed to blend into the Misano’s bodywork through the deployment of angular but smooth lines. The right-hand side, therefore, is uniquely given away to storage space for the battery pack and a ‘sideways boot’.

The rear end of the Misano has been styled with an emphasis on aerodynamic efficiency, while the front is characterised by distinctive arrow-shaped headlights.

Although the Misano is technically a car, not a motorcycle, the concept includes a motorcycle-inspired control yoke which is used to steer the car in place of a conventional wheel. A small windscreen is another nod to the experience of riding a motorbike at speed.

IED Turin director, Paolo Zini, said: “Misano is the result of the teamwork of our students who, from all over the world, have chosen Turin as the place to prepare for their professional future.”

“The opportunity to discuss and collaborate with companies is what characterises the two years of the training course,” Zini added.

The Misano will be displayed to the public at Mauto, the national automotive museum of Torino between 15 and 16 June 2021.

READ MORE

Why the Suzuki Ignis is the ultimate everyday hero 

Suzuki’s UK range becomes hybrid-only, Jimny goes off sale 

Suzuki Across: Toyota RAV4-based SUV priced from £45,599

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr
2014
£2,895
73,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,974
50,156miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Design 5dr [ac]
2014
£2,995
70,917miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Platinum 3dr
2014
£3,298
72,841miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,300
53,100miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2014
£3,450
45,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 5dr
2014
£3,500
48,679miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£3,590
29,655miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 BMW 5 Series Touring 530d 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW 5 Series Touring 530d 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 2021 LHD hero front

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 2021 UK review

1 Nissan Rogue 2021 USA FD hero front

Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2021 review

1 Human Horizons HiPhi X 2021 first drive hero front

Human Horizons HiPhi X Founders Edition 2021 review

1 Mazda 3 e Skyactiv X 2021 UK fd hero front

Mazda 3 e-Skyactiv-X GT Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 BMW 5 Series Touring 530d 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW 5 Series Touring 530d 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 2021 LHD hero front

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 2021 UK review

1 Nissan Rogue 2021 USA FD hero front

Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2021 review

1 Human Horizons HiPhi X 2021 first drive hero front

Human Horizons HiPhi X Founders Edition 2021 review

1 Mazda 3 e Skyactiv X 2021 UK fd hero front

Mazda 3 e-Skyactiv-X GT Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives