BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Suzuki axes Swift Sport and Jimny LCV to make strong start with EVs
UP NEXT
British firm's ultra-light, rapid-charging EV sports car hits the road

Suzuki axes Swift Sport and Jimny LCV to make strong start with EVs

Ignis and Swace sales also facing the end as brand prepares to launch its first EV in 2025
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
28 June 2024

Suzuki will axe the Ignis, Jimny LCV, Swace and Swift Sport in the UK in the coming months as the brand gears up to launch its first electric car.

It has attributed the decision to the UK's zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which forces manufacturers to sell an increasing proportion of EVs over the next decade.

That starts at 22% in 2024 and rises to 28% in 2025 and 80% in 2030. Manufacturers face a £15,000 penalty for every ICE car sold above the permitted proportion.

Related articles

Suzuki UK director Dale Wyatt said: “The departure of these models will make room for EV and enable us to compete during a period where our sales ratio of hybrid versus EV products will drive our business. 

“We’re exiting the ICE era with a focus on SUVs and the new Swift, then starting in the second half of 2025, we’ll begin a period of EV growth.”

His comments suggest that the Swift Sport hot hatch, which has been on sale in various forms since 2006, won't return in this model generation.

Suzuki UK added that the models being axed could disappear from its showrooms "sooner than early 2025 if dealer stock depletes”. 

The changes mean that the only petrol-engined cars remaining in the Japanese brand's UK line-up will be the Swift, Vitara, S-Cross and Across

It forecasts a similar sales total for this year as in 2023. According to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, it sold 26,574 cars last year, up on 17,378 in 2022.

Suzuki has already provided a first look at its first electric car with the eVX concept, sized roughly between the S-Cross and Vitara. It has a 60kWh battery that's claimed to yield a range of 342 miles.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

peugeot e 5008 review 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
mclaren 750s review 2024 01 front cornering
McLaren 750S
8
McLaren 750S
nissan leaf 2024 01 front cornering
Nissan Leaf
6
Nissan Leaf
01 Toyota bZ4X AWD RT 2023 lead
Toyota bZ4X
7
Toyota bZ4X
hyundai ioniq 5n review
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
9
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Suzuji Swift Sport Japan-spec review hero front

Suzuki Swift Sport

The sportier Suzuki Swift’s chirpy character is preserved, and with the bonus of more power and more tech. Handling could be more responsive, but it's fun nevertheless

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used Suzuki Swift Sport cars for sale

Suzuki Swift 1.2 Dualjet MHEV SZ-L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£10,083
34,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Dualjet MHEV SZ5 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£11,995
28,152miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Suzuki SWIFT 1.2 SZ4 Auto Euro 5 5dr
2010
£6,950
36,907miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Dualjet SZ3 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£8,100
28,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Dualjet MHEV SZ-T Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£10,349
22,998miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Suzuki Swift 1.6 Sport Euro 6 3dr (SNav)
2016
£9,000
33,170miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Dualjet MHEV SZ-T Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£10,680
15,273miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Suzuki Swift 1.4 Boosterjet MHEV Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,999
14,300miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Dualjet MHEV SZ-L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£11,750
10,456miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 1274 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

peugeot e 5008 review 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
mclaren 750s review 2024 01 front cornering
McLaren 750S
8
McLaren 750S
nissan leaf 2024 01 front cornering
Nissan Leaf
6
Nissan Leaf
01 Toyota bZ4X AWD RT 2023 lead
Toyota bZ4X
7
Toyota bZ4X
hyundai ioniq 5n review
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
9
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

View all car reviews