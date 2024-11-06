Skoda Kylaq revealed as 113bhp crossover for £7300

The Skoda Kylaq has been unveiled as a Fiat Grande Panda rival for the Indian market, priced from the equivalent of £7300.

At 3.99m long, 1.62m tall and 1.78m wide, it is the Czech brand’s smallest SUV yet. It is underpinned by a variant of the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform aimed at India that is said to prioritise comfort, build quality and safety.

The Kylaq packs a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that sends 113bhp and 131lb ft to its front wheels through either a six-speed manual or torque-converter automatic gearbox. With the manual ’box, it is capable of a 0-62mph time of 10.5sec and a top speed of 117mph.

The crossover adopts the brand’s new 'Modern Solid' design language, with a prominent moustache-like grille, slim LED daytime-running lights and chunky plastic bumpers.

Inside, it offers seating for five and a 360 litres of boot space below the parcel shelf – or 1265 litres with the rear seats folded down. It also gets a 10.1in infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity, as well as an 8.0in digital instrument panel.

Select versions of the Kylaq will have an electric sunroof and ventilated seats will be offered as an optional extra, in response to Indian market demands.

The Kylaq will be priced from 789,000 rupees – equivalent to £7300 – when deliveries begin in India early next year.

Skoda has yet to announce whether it will be offered in the UK but that is unlikely, given that the brand’s previous cars developed for India – the Kushaq SUV and Slavia saloon – are not.