Skoda Kylaq revealed as 113bhp crossover for £7300

Fiat Grande Panda rival, developed for the Indian market, gets a host of tech for a very low price

Charlie Martin
News
2 mins read
6 November 2024

The Skoda Kylaq has been unveiled as a Fiat Grande Panda rival for the Indian market, priced from the equivalent of £7300.

At 3.99m long, 1.62m tall and 1.78m wide, it is the Czech brand’s smallest SUV yet. It is underpinned by a variant of the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform aimed at India that is said to prioritise comfort, build quality and safety.

The Kylaq packs a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that sends 113bhp and 131lb ft to its front wheels through either a six-speed manual or torque-converter automatic gearbox. With the manual ’box, it is capable of a 0-62mph time of 10.5sec and a top speed of 117mph.

The crossover adopts the brand’s new 'Modern Solid' design language, with a prominent moustache-like grille, slim LED daytime-running lights and chunky plastic bumpers.

Inside, it offers seating for five and a 360 litres of boot space below the parcel shelf – or 1265 litres with the rear seats folded down. It also gets a 10.1in infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity, as well as an 8.0in digital instrument panel.

Select versions of the Kylaq will have an electric sunroof and ventilated seats will be offered as an optional extra, in response to Indian market demands.

Skoda Kylaq rear quarter

The Kylaq will be priced from 789,000 rupees – equivalent to £7300 – when deliveries begin in India early next year.

Skoda has yet to announce whether it will be offered in the UK but that is unlikely, given that the brand’s previous cars developed for India – the Kushaq SUV and Slavia saloon – are not.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

