BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Skoda Kamiq receives more rugged look for mid-life refresh
UP NEXT
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser makes debut tonight with retro look

Skoda Kamiq receives more rugged look for mid-life refresh

The Kamiq gains a larger front grille with new front and rear aprons, plus larger air intakes
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
1 August 2023

The Skoda Kamiq has joined the smaller Scala hatchback in receiving a mid-life refresh, with a more rugged appearance, upgrades to standard safety equipment and new optional extras. 

The Kamiq first went on sale in 2019, based on the same platform as the Seat Arona and Volkswagen T-Cross.

It gains a larger front grille with new front and rear aprons, plus larger air intakes and what Skoda describes as a “three-dimensional mesh” to emphasise its width. 

Related articles

Larger air curtains are incorporated within the rear lights, while a silver rear diffuser is added for bolstered underbody protection.

The Kamiq’s headlights, meanwhile, are slimmer and illuminated fullly by LEDs as standard, while the Skoda name is spelled out on the rear of the car for the first time. A set of 17in wheels are standard, with 18in silver items optional. 

Inside, the new Kamiq features an 8.0in digital driver’s display and 8.25in central touchscreen as standard, with a 10.25in digital cockpit an optional extra. There are four USB-C ports included for charging mobile devices. 

The Kamiq shares the same engine line-up as the Scala, starting with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit with 95bhp, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. A mid-range 1.0-litre TSI offers 115bhp, with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG.

A 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI engine offers 150bhp with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG. The Kamiq and Scala also share the same three specification levels of SE, SE L and Monte Carlo.

Car Review
Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The Kamiq gains additional sustainable materials throughout its interior, with the rooflining and much of the model’s door trim made of natural plant fibres. Its wheel-arch linings and windscreen water reservoir are now both made of recycled plastics, while the upholstery, flooring and floor mats are from recycled fabric.

The facelifted Kamiq is expected to have a slightly higher price than that of the current model, which starts at £23,585. Autocar has asked Skoda when the new car will go on sale in the UK.

used Skoda Kamiq cars for sale

Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI SE Drive DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,498
15,449miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI SE Drive DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£22,150
9,420miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Skoda KAMIQ 1.0 TSI SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,950
33,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda Kamiq 1.5 TSI ACT SE L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£21,999
9,466miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI SE L Executive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£23,498
4,632miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda KAMIQ 1.0 TSI SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,000
28,656miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£19,500
10,581miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda Kamiq 1.5 TSI ACT Monte Carlo DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£25,490
8,526miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Skoda KAMIQ 1.0 TSI SE L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,490
12,419miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 807 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Skoda Kamiq 2019 road test review - hero front

Skoda Kamiq

Skoda has used its supermini platform to create a practical compact crossover; we test the mid-level petrol engine

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d

View all latest drives