Skoda Kamiq receives more rugged look for mid-life refresh

The Skoda Kamiq has joined the smaller Scala hatchback in receiving a mid-life refresh, with a more rugged appearance, upgrades to standard safety equipment and new optional extras.

The Kamiq first went on sale in 2019, based on the same platform as the Seat Arona and Volkswagen T-Cross.

It gains a larger front grille with new front and rear aprons, plus larger air intakes and what Skoda describes as a “three-dimensional mesh” to emphasise its width.

Larger air curtains are incorporated within the rear lights, while a silver rear diffuser is added for bolstered underbody protection.

The Kamiq’s headlights, meanwhile, are slimmer and illuminated fullly by LEDs as standard, while the Skoda name is spelled out on the rear of the car for the first time. A set of 17in wheels are standard, with 18in silver items optional.

Inside, the new Kamiq features an 8.0in digital driver’s display and 8.25in central touchscreen as standard, with a 10.25in digital cockpit an optional extra. There are four USB-C ports included for charging mobile devices.

The Kamiq shares the same engine line-up as the Scala, starting with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit with 95bhp, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. A mid-range 1.0-litre TSI offers 115bhp, with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG.

A 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI engine offers 150bhp with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG. The Kamiq and Scala also share the same three specification levels of SE, SE L and Monte Carlo.

The Kamiq gains additional sustainable materials throughout its interior, with the rooflining and much of the model’s door trim made of natural plant fibres. Its wheel-arch linings and windscreen water reservoir are now both made of recycled plastics, while the upholstery, flooring and floor mats are from recycled fabric.

The facelifted Kamiq is expected to have a slightly higher price than that of the current model, which starts at £23,585. Autocar has asked Skoda when the new car will go on sale in the UK.