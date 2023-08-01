New Skoda Scala priced from £22,096 with new tech and styling

The new, facelifted Skoda Scala has been priced from £22,096 in the UK, with the model gaining an extensive visual overhaul and new technology.

Orders for the Czech brand's equivalent to the Volkswagen Golf will open on 3 October, and it’s the first time the family hatchback has received an update since its launch in 2019.

Three specification levels are available, starting with the entry-level SE, followed by SE L. The sport-inspired, range-topping Monte Carlo also returns.

A Scala in SE specification comes with an 8.25in infotainment system, wireless smartphone mirroring, LED headlights and an 8.0in digital drivers display as standard. Also included is a set of 16in alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors and keyless entry.

Mid-range SEL cars gain larger 17in wheels, chrome exterior trim and rear privacy glass. Drivers also benefit from a larger 9.2in infotainment system, a 10.25in digital cockpit and interior ambient lighting. Prices start from £23,895.

Range-topping Monte Carlo models start from £27,795 and are equipped with sporty, 18in black alloy wheels, full LED matrix adaptive headlamps, a panoramic sunroof and a rear view camera. It’s also the only variant to have access to a drive mode selection and sports chassis control as standard.

The updated Scala shares its engine line-up with the newly facelifted Skoda Kamiq crossover, the line-up consisting of a series of turbocharged petrol engines.

It begins with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI producing 95bhp, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. A more powerful version is also available with 115bhp and a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG).

At the top of the range sits a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI, producing 150bhp. It can also be paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG.

The Skoda Scala was the firm’s eighth best-selling car last year. Design changes for this new model include a new front grille, slimmed-down headlights, updated front and rear aprons and new air curtains.

Skoda has also upped the amount of sustainable material used in the Scala. The roof lining and much of the door trim now made of natural plant fibres; the wheel-arch linings and the windscreen’s water reservoir are now made of recycled plastics; and the upholstery, flooring and floor mats are made of recycled fabric.