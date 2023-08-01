BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Skoda Scala priced from £22,096 with new tech and styling

Czech Volkswagen Golf equivalent gains refreshed design and upgraded safety kit for 2024
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
29 September 2023

The new, facelifted Skoda Scala has been priced from £22,096 in the UK, with the model gaining an extensive visual overhaul and new technology. 

Orders for the Czech brand's equivalent to the Volkswagen Golf will open on 3 October, and it’s the first time the family hatchback has received an update since its launch in 2019. 

Three specification levels are available, starting with the entry-level SE, followed by SE L. The sport-inspired, range-topping Monte Carlo also returns. 

A Scala in SE specification comes with an 8.25in infotainment system, wireless smartphone mirroring, LED headlights and an 8.0in digital drivers display as standard. Also included is a set of 16in alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors and keyless entry. 

Mid-range SEL cars gain larger 17in wheels, chrome exterior trim and rear privacy glass. Drivers also benefit from a larger 9.2in infotainment system, a 10.25in digital cockpit and interior ambient lighting. Prices start from £23,895.

Range-topping Monte Carlo models start from £27,795 and are equipped with sporty, 18in black alloy wheels, full LED matrix adaptive headlamps, a panoramic sunroof and a rear view camera. It’s also the only variant to have access to a drive mode selection and sports chassis control as standard. 

The updated Scala shares its engine line-up with the newly facelifted Skoda Kamiq crossover, the line-up consisting of a series of turbocharged petrol engines. 

It begins with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI producing 95bhp, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. A more powerful version is also available with 115bhp and a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG).

At the top of the range sits a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI, producing 150bhp. It can also be paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG.

The Skoda Scala was the firm’s eighth best-selling car last year. Design changes for this new model include a new front grille, slimmed-down headlights, updated front and rear aprons and new air curtains. 

Skoda has also upped the amount of sustainable material used in the Scala. The roof lining and much of the door trim now made of natural plant fibres; the wheel-arch linings and the windscreen’s water reservoir are now made of recycled plastics; and the upholstery, flooring and floor mats are made of recycled fabric.

Join the debate

Comments
6
Add a comment…
ianp55 1 August 2023

Never understood why the Scala doesn't sell better here in UK,the midlife update's OK but very bland

sadjad_ahmadi 1 August 2023

Agree with you, but you dont see many Golfs either on the road.  Seems people prefer mini SUVs like Puma, Karoq,2008 and Duster!

Peter Cavellini 1 August 2023

Bit of an indentity problem though?, take the badges off and any logo and it could be anything,and when they changed the grill it kind of lost the Skoda look instantly identifiable,now, I just like the rest of the herd,yes, I agree it's not appreciated like it should be, no, it's not the cheap alternative anymore there not sold like that anymore, I just can't get past the blatant plagiarism of the Skoda brand, disappointed that's maybe the word.

Anton motorhead 1 August 2023
A most sensible, practical and attractive car which deserves much more attention than it gets. In this world of overpriced and overweight EVs it is refreshing to see, that cars like this are still being made. Well done Skoda.
Will86 1 August 2023
Totally agree. Never really liked the styling of the pre facelift model but the new front end looks much better. It even still has a proper handbrake and normal cruise control!
Andrew1 1 August 2023
You get a lot more for less from a Dacia Jogger. Skoda are overpriced for what they offer. Long gone are the days when you would get VW quality on the cheap.

