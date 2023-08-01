Skoda Kamiq receives more rugged look from £24,030

Earlier this year, Skoda revealed the Kamiq would gain a mid-life refresh, and now the Czech brand has confirmed the updated crossover will be priced from £24,030 in the UK.

Set to open for order on 3 October, the new Skoda Kamiq joins the newly updated, smaller Skoda Scala hatchback, but gains a more rugged appearance, upgrades to standard safety equipment and new optional extras.

Like its hatchback counterpart, the Skoda Kamiq is offered with three specification levels: SE, SE L and Monte Carlo.

In its basic SE spec, the Kamiq is fitted with 17in wheels, and the same 8.25in infotainment display at the Scala. It also receives an 8.0in instrument display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors, LED headlights and dual-zone climate control.

Move up to SE L for a selection of interior upgrades, such as ambient lighting, a bigger 9.2in infotainment system, and a 10.25in digital cockpit. As for exterior changes, the new Kamiq is fitted with 18in wheels, chrome exterior styling and privacy glass. Prices for the Kamiq in SE L spec start from £27,175.

The Monte Carlo trim sits at the top of the range, with prices kicking off from £29,275. It includes further exterior design changes such as 18in black alloy wheels, black door mirrors, a black front grille and black badging.

Plus, it comes with a panoramic sunroof, a reversing camera, dynamic indicators, more powerful LED matrix headlamps and sports chassis control.

The Kamiq shares the same engine line-up as the Scala, starting with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit with 95bhp, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. A mid-range 1.0-litre TSI offers 115bhp, with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG.

A 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI engine offers 150bhp with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG. The Kamiq and Scala also share the same three specification levels of SE, SE L and Monte Carlo.

The Kamiq first went on sale in 2019, based on the same platform as the Seat Arona and Volkswagen T-Cross. As part of its mid-life update, it gains a larger front grille with new front and rear aprons, plus larger air intakes and what Skoda describes as a “three-dimensional mesh” to emphasise its width.

Larger air curtains are incorporated within the rear lights, while a silver rear diffuser is added for bolstered underbody protection.

The Kamiq’s headlights, meanwhile, are slimmer and illuminated fullly by LEDs as standard, while the Skoda name is spelled out on the rear of the car for the first time. A set of 17in wheels are standard, with 18in silver items optional.

Inside, the new Kamiq features an 8.0in digital driver’s display and 8.25in central touchscreen as standard, with a 10.25in digital cockpit an optional extra. There are four USB-C ports included for charging mobile devices.