Skoda has reimagined the cult-classic Felicia Fun pick-up as an electric off-roader based on the previous Vision 7S concept.

Designed by Julien Petitseigneur (pictured below), it was devised to capture the “beach vibe” of the 1990s car, ditching the Vision 7S's second and third rows of seats for an open bed.

There is a prominent rear spoiler, similar to that fitted on the original Felicia Fun, and the rear lights are tinted pink in reference to the car’s seaside inspiration.

The pop-out second row of seats that became a signature feature of the original Felicia Fun have not been reprised, although Skoda claimed that the new concept “could certainly accommodate them”.

Petitseigneur’s interior sketches show a digital display that spans the full width of the dashboard, in similar fashion to Mercedes-Benz’s Hyperscreen, with a housing inspired by bulky CRT computer monitors. The graphics are similarly simplistic, appearing to draw on computer operating systems of the period such as Windows 95.

“The original car was pure fun,” said Petitseigneur. “It didn’t take itself seriously and stood out, even by Skoda standards.”

A total of 4216 examples of the Felicia Fun were built between 1998 and 2000, each painted yellow and daisy-style alloy wheels. The car’s exterior cladding could be had in a matching yellow or luminous shades of either green or orange.

The Felicia Fun is the latest in a series of classic Skoda models reimagined by its designers, following the Favorit.

That car, penned by Ljudmil Slavov, was intended to retain the original’s Bertone lines without leaning too overtly on retro cues.