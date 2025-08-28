BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lotus to cut 550 more UK jobs amid Hethel uncertainty

Skoda Felicia Fun reimagined as electric off-roader

Cult-classic pick-up is reimagined as an electric 4x4 fit for the beach, using Vision 7S concept as a basis

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
28 August 2025

Skoda has reimagined the cult-classic Felicia Fun pick-up as an electric off-roader based on the previous Vision 7S concept.

Designed by Julien Petitseigneur (pictured below), it was devised to capture the “beach vibe” of the 1990s car, ditching the Vision 7S's second and third rows of seats for an open bed.

There is a prominent rear spoiler, similar to that fitted on the original Felicia Fun, and the rear lights are tinted pink in reference to the car’s seaside inspiration.

The pop-out second row of seats that became a signature feature of the original Felicia Fun have not been reprised, although Skoda claimed that the new concept “could certainly accommodate them”.

Petitseigneur’s interior sketches show a digital display that spans the full width of the dashboard, in similar fashion to Mercedes-Benz’s Hyperscreen, with a housing inspired by bulky CRT computer monitors. The graphics are similarly simplistic, appearing to draw on computer operating systems of the period such as Windows 95.

“The original car was pure fun,” said Petitseigneur. “It didn’t take itself seriously and stood out, even by Skoda standards.” 

Julien Petitsigneur with Skoda Felicia Fun

A total of 4216 examples of the Felicia Fun were built between 1998 and 2000, each painted yellow and daisy-style alloy wheels. The car’s exterior cladding could be had in a matching yellow or luminous shades of either green or orange.

The Felicia Fun is the latest in a series of classic Skoda models reimagined by its designers, following the Favorit.

That car, penned by Ljudmil Slavov, was intended to retain the original’s Bertone lines without leaning too overtly on retro cues.

Unlike the Felicia Fun concept, it did not adopt the brand’s ‘Tech Deck’ front fascia, instead remaining closer to its forebear.

