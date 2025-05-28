Skoda has reimagined the Favorit as a modern electric car, melding the original’s Bertone-penned lines with the brand’s new Modern Solid design language.

Conceived by designer Ljudmil Slavov in some 120 hours of his own time, the project was intended to retain the feel of the 1987 hatchback without leaning on overtly retro cues, such as with the new Renault 5.

“I wanted to update the original idea for today, when various SUVs are popular,” said Slavov, adding that “a higher body structure allows for better battery placement in the floor”.

Slavov didn't introduce the Modern Solid design language’s most prominent design cue, the gloss-black Tech Deck face (as worn by the new Elroq and Enyaq). He instead decided to “evolve and elevate” the “already minimalistic” features of the Favorit, which “was very challenging”.

“I sketched many versions, searched for the ideal shape of the grille and headlights, tried different perspectives and consulted a lot with colleagues,” Slavov said.

Among the clearest references to the original Favorit are the shape of the front and rear lights, comprising LED running lights and covers hiding the main-beam lamps. The caron accents in the Skoda wordmarks front and rear are also lit.

The simple shape of the wheel inners, meanwhile, references the placeholders used by Skoda’s designers when wheels aren't the focal point of a proposal.

There are no detailed images of the interior, but the seats’ headrests reference the open-centred items on the original Favorit and the brown leather upholstery references the fashion of the late 1980s.