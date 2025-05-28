BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Skoda Favorit reimagined as ‘minimalistic’ EV for new age
UP NEXT
Alpine A390 revealed as 464bhp tri-motor Porsche Macan rival

Skoda Favorit reimagined as ‘minimalistic’ EV for new age

Skoda designer Ljudmil Slavov reveals new take on the 1980s hatchback – without overtly retro cues

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
28 May 2025

Skoda has reimagined the Favorit as a modern electric car, melding the original’s Bertone-penned lines with the brand’s new Modern Solid design language.

Conceived by designer Ljudmil Slavov in some 120 hours of his own time, the project was intended to retain the feel of the 1987 hatchback without leaning on overtly retro cues, such as with the new Renault 5.

“I wanted to update the original idea for today, when various SUVs are popular,” said Slavov, adding that “a higher body structure allows for better battery placement in the floor”.

Related articles

Slavov didn't introduce the Modern Solid design language’s most prominent design cue, the gloss-black Tech Deck face (as worn by the new Elroq and Enyaq). He instead decided to “evolve and elevate” the “already minimalistic” features of the Favorit, which “was very challenging”.

“I sketched many versions, searched for the ideal shape of the grille and headlights, tried different perspectives and consulted a lot with colleagues,” Slavov said.

Among the clearest references to the original Favorit are the shape of the front and rear lights, comprising LED running lights and covers hiding the main-beam lamps. The caron accents in the Skoda wordmarks front and rear are also lit.

The simple shape of the wheel inners, meanwhile, references the placeholders used by Skoda’s designers when wheels aren't the focal point of a proposal.

Skoda Favorit reimagined render – rear

There are no detailed images of the interior, but the seats’ headrests reference the open-centred items on the original Favorit and the brown leather upholstery references the fashion of the late 1980s.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Fiat Panda Hybrid 2025 jb20250520 9709
Fiat Grande Panda
Fiat Grande Panda
genesis gv70 electrified 001
Genesis Electrified GV70
7
Genesis Electrified GV70
mini aceman jcw 001
Mini Aceman John Cooper Works
7
Mini Aceman John Cooper Works
mini jcw electric 001
Mini John Cooper Works Electric
7
Mini John Cooper Works Electric
01 Audi Q5 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Audi Q5
7
Audi Q5

View all car reviews

Back to top

In addition to a passenger version, Slavov penned a rally version inspired by the Favorit that found success in the World Rally Championship’s F2 class during the early 1990s.

This has a lower, wider stance and unpainted plastic bumpers, plus a white, green and red livery inspired by that on the WRC Favorit 136 L/A in Skoda’s heritage collection.

The new Favorit EV is the latest in a sporadic series of reimaginings by Skoda’s designers. In 2021, it showed new takes on the 1203 van, Voiturette A, Felica Cabriolet, 130RS and Popular Monte Carlo – of which the last was penned by Slavov.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Skoda cars for sale

 Skoda KAROQ 1.5 TSI ACT SE Drive DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£23,000
14,843miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KAMIQ 1.5 TSI ACT Monte Carlo DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£24,200
5,181miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KODIAQ 2.0 TDI SE L Executive DSG 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2024
£33,495
9,226miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda FABIA 1.0 TSI Monte Carlo DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£20,000
3,140miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KAMIQ 1.0 TSI SE Drive DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£18,495
5,853miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KAMIQ 1.0 TSI SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,250
13,386miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KODIAQ 1.5 TSI ACT SportLine DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2024
£30,990
14,444miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Octavia 1.4 TSI SE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£11,150
56,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI Monte Carlo Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,822
47,248miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 10124 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Will86 28 May 2025
Some old cars are suited to modern interpretations whilst others should be left in the history books. This falls into the latter group.
Bob Cat Brian 28 May 2025

I like the look of this, but I'm not seeing much Favorit influence. Looks far more like the Citroen ZX or mk2 SEAT Ibiza to me.

Pietro Cavolonero 28 May 2025

I'm seeing Austin Allegro in the flanks

Latest Reviews

Fiat Panda Hybrid 2025 jb20250520 9709
Fiat Grande Panda
Fiat Grande Panda
genesis gv70 electrified 001
Genesis Electrified GV70
7
Genesis Electrified GV70
mini aceman jcw 001
Mini Aceman John Cooper Works
7
Mini Aceman John Cooper Works
mini jcw electric 001
Mini John Cooper Works Electric
7
Mini John Cooper Works Electric
01 Audi Q5 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Audi Q5
7
Audi Q5

View all car reviews