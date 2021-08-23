Skoda Enyaq gains twin-motor, 261bhp option from £46,610

The electric Skoda Enyaq iV has gained an all-wheel-drive 80x Sportline range-topper with an additional motor at the front, a sports-oriented chassis and improved performance.

The 80x SportLine is Skoda’s first all-wheel-drive EV, and commands a £3700 premium over the existing 80 model, with prices starting from £46,610.

The car is equipped with a second electric motor to drive to the front axle and is the fastest model in the Enyaq iV lineup, producing 261bhp and 313lb ft of torque for a 0-62mph time of 6.9secs.

Skoda says the model is capable of 303 miles with a full charge in its its 82kWh battery, with a potential economy rate of 3.5 miles per kWh. Fast charging at a rate of 125kW is standard, meaning the 80x is capable of charging to 80% in 38 minutes when connected to a 150kW DC rapid charger.

It gains a sports chassis as standard with ride height lowered by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear, which Skoda says contributes to a lower centre of gravity and agile handling. LED Matrix headlights are also standard.

Inside, black upholstery features on the dashboard and door panels. The model also receives sports seats with a choice of alcantara or leather upholstery, and a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel.

The Enyaq 80x SportLine is open for customer orders now, with the first deliveries expected later this year.

