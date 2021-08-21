BACK TO ALL NEWS
New cars special: 100 exciting models due by the end of 2022

If you’re thinking of buying a new car, you might want to hold off for one of these brilliant new machines
Autocar
News
17 mins read
21 August 2021

The market may be alive with exciting choices right now, but we’re entering a bumper period for new car launches, covering everything from superminis to hyper-EVs.

Here are the top 100 we can look forward to between now and the end of 2022

Crucial EVs

Porsche Macan

If you thought the Taycan was an important model for Porsche, it’s nothing compared with the significance of the all-electric Macan. Stuttgart’s baby SUV is absolutely the firm’s bread and butter in combustion form, so it has to succeed as an EV.

Related to the current Macan by little more than its name, the battery-powered version will feature slimmed-down headlights and a lower roofline, and it goes without any physical grille. Inside, the changes will be more dramatic: the conventional gearstick has been ditched, while large touchscreens dominate, as in the Taycan.

The electric Macan will be four-wheel drive, and the most powerful version could offer around 700bhp and 750lb ft. Less powerful models will be offered in time, with the roll-out following a similar strategy to that of the Taycan. Electric Macans will be sold alongside existing ICE versions for some time after launch.

Genesis G80 Electrified

The G80 Electrified saloon arrives next year. Visual differences from the G80 ICE are limited to its bumper and grille, while 800V tech means rapid charge times.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

The new Ioniq 6 looks every bit as enticing as the Ioniq 5. Based on the Prophecy concept, it will pair a lithe, aero-friendly body with a spacious, flat-floored cabin.

Lexus Crossover

Next year’s Lexus EV will be lower than the similarly sized NX and could hit 62mph in four seconds or so. Innovative ‘steer-by-wire’ tech will also feature. 

Tesla Model Y

With a 315-mile range, access to brilliant chargers, seven seats and sleek looks, the Model Y also boasts characteristically rapid acceleration.

Volkswagen ID Buzz

The ID Buzz, due in van and MPV forms, promises rakish looks and design nods to the Type 2 Microbus. Despite the retro styling, it will come packed with tech, including level three autonomy from launch.

Maserati Granturismo

Not for Maserati a head-first plunge into electrification. Instead, the Italian brand is hedging its bets for next year’s all-new Granturismo. Our latest spy shots revealed the car running quad tailpipes, confirming the retention of a combustion-engined option alongside the new fully electric variant.

Precise details of the powertrain remain scarce, but it’s likely that both the new V6 and Ferrari-derived V8 will feature, along with hybrid and full EV variants. In an encouraging sign that Maserati is aware of the value of its heritage, the firm is promising the electric version will have “a distinctive sound”. 

Audi Q6 e-tron

The new Q6 shares its Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture with Porsche’s Macan EV. An RS-badged Q6 E-tron is likely, with around 590bhp and 612lb ft, and, with 800V wiring technology, rapid recharging times will be possible.

Fiat Centoventi

The new Panda will be based around the quirky Centoventi Concept EV from 2019. The concept came as standard with just 62 miles of range, with more underfloor batteries available if needed. It could well be the cheapest EV on the market.

Hyper hybrids

Ferrari 296 GTB

The 296 runs a hybrid system similar to that of the SF90, but it does so attached to the firm’s first V6 in 47 years – and it’s good for a combined output of 819bhp. Don’t worry about the noise: Ferrari’s testers refer to it as the ‘little V12’. 

Lamborghini Aventador successor

The Lamborghini V12 is no more. Or not as we know it, at least. The successor to the Aventador will use a plug-in hybrid system based around the thunderous 12-cylinder motor, so it’ll be cleaner but – at full chat – no quieter.

Munich vs Stuttgart

BMW M2 Coupé

“It’s still puristic, a driver’s car, but with a broader spread of characteristics and a greater divide between comfort and sport than we’ve seen up to now.” We were already getting pretty excited about the new M2 Coupé, but that little teaser from a BMW insider who has already driven the car has really got us chomping at the bit.

Upgrades for the second-gen M2 will bring it closer to its M3 and M4 siblings, with which it will share the twin-turbocharged S58 3.0-litre straight six that produces around 430bhp in top-rung Competition guise. They meant ‘driver’s car’, too: a six-speed manual gearbox will be an option and drive will be sent exclusively rearwards.

BMW M3 Touring

The M3 estate is finally happening. It’s still under wraps, but both the M3 and 3 Series Touring are here, so little remains a secret: 503bhp twin-turbo six-pot, optional four-wheel drive and a 500-litre boot.

BMW iX

Whether you love or loathe this electric SUV’s look, there’s no denying its impressive spec. Rear- and four-wheel-drive models will offer up to 516bhp and a maximum range of 373 miles. Priced from £69,905.

BMW i4 M50

Think of this heated-up version of the i4 saloon as the EV equivalent of the M440i Gran Coupé with added oomph: 536bhp from its twin-motor set-up gives it an edge over even the current BMW M4 Competition.

Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster

The Porsche 911 has had a rather easy time of it over the past few years, but now, just half an hour away from Zuffenhausen, AMG’s engineers are putting the final touches to the car that could place Mercedes back at the top of the luxo-sports car tree: the new SL Roadster.

The newcomer is completely unrelated to the previous SL and will be sold exclusively with an AMG badge, with a plug-in hybrid SL 450 EQ Boost model and full-fat, V8-powered SL 63 among the available variants. It has been described by insiders as “far sportier” than its predecessor; a new 2+2 seating arrangement means it will be more practical, too.

Mercedes-Benz EQE

The EQE serves as the EV equivalent to the E-Class. The relationship to its luxo-limo sibling is clear even inside, where Mercedes’ new optional Hyperscreen infotainment system spans the width of the dash.

Mercedes-AMG GT63e 4-Door Coupé

The new Mercedes-AMG GT63e 4Matic+ EQ Power+ 4-Door Coupé will get from 0-62mph quicker than you can say its name, thanks to more than 800bhp from an electrified V8 and a fully variable 4WD system.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The EQS SUV is a higher-riding alternative to the EQS saloon, making it an EV alternative to the existing GLS. It’s set to launch in high-end Maybach form as each of Mercedes’ sub-brands grow during the EV transition.

Separated at birth

Nissan Ariya and Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric

The pioneering Renault Zoe and Nissan Leaf have given the Franco-Japanese Alliance partners a major head start in the mainstream electric vehicle race – but rivals are catching up, and they’re doing it fast.

In response, the two firms have worked on the new CMF-EV platform to underpin their larger EVs, and the Mégane E-Tech Electric and Ariya are set to become the first machines to be built on it.

Both share a range of batteries and powertrains, offering up to 310 miles of range and single-motor rear-drive and twin-motor 4WD versions respectively, but the machines show the different approaches of each firm.

With a new name of Ariya and modern, bold styling, the Nissan reveals a new design language; by contrast, in both name and styling the Mégane draws on Renault’s heritage, reimagined for a new age.

Both models, however, share the same common goal: to cement Renault’s and Nissan’s place at the head of the EV pack.

Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra

Toyota is maintaining a multi-technology approach to reducing emissions, but it has committed to expanding its EV range. The bZ4X will be the firm’s first bespoke BEV but will build on the firm’s heritage of producing SUVs such as the RAV4.

The bZ4x is based on the new eTNGA platform, which Toyota is sharing with frequent collaborator Subaru, which will use it for the forthcoming Solterra. That SUV is also confirmed for the UK and is expected in the middle of next year.

Volvo XC90 successor and Polestar 3

Volvo’s forthcoming flagship will be the firm’s third EV but the first built on a bespoke EV platform, and it will feature advanced lidar sensors as standard. Previewed by the recent Concept Recharge, the new EV will in effect replace the XC90 large SUV, although its importance means it will be given a ‘proper’ name.

Polestar will use the same platform for the 3 large SUV, its second series-production EV. It will be crucial to proving Polestar can sustain its early success.

The underdogs

Fisker Ocean

The Ocean SUV is the key offering from Henrik Fisker’s second crack at an EV start-up. Look beyond the hype and there is good reason to believe it can succeed, not least because of the deals Fisker has secured with proven firms such as Magna, which is set to handle European production. Expect to see the Ocean here in the UK in 2023 – if all goes to plan

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

Hyundai’s premium brand is aiming high with the G70 Shooting Brake. The G80 and GV80 have been tasked with establishing Genesis, but its first Europe-specific model is a smaller executive estate aimed at the BMW 3 Series Touring, with the option of a 2.0-litre turbo petrol or 2.2-litre diesel engine. It looks good, but can it tempt buyers from the German premium brands?

Lucid Air

This Californian EV start-up’s first production car certainly has the stats: 1065bhp, a 517-mile range and a starting price of $52,100 (about £40,000). It’s due to launch in the US early next year, with the UK following later (you can already place a deposit). The history of EV start-ups is patchy, but if Lucid delivers on its promises, it will be well worth watching.

Lynk&Co 01

New Chinese brand Lynk&Co, part of the Geely Group alongside Volvo, has found success in its home country and is now targeting European expansion. The 01 SUV will be key to that and should arrive in the UK next year.

Nio ES8

Chinese firm Nio has finally arrived in Europe. Its ES8 is now available to order in Norway, with the UK set to follow. The ES8 is a premium electric SUV designed to rival the Tesla Model X and the Audi E-tron.

Wells Vertige

A British-built, two-seat, lightweight sports car with a focus on driving fun? Yes please. The first batch of cars has been sold to “friends and family”. More production should follow, and it’s definitely a way to stand out.

Best of British

McLaren Artura

McLaren created an instant classic in its first plug-in hybrid, the P1 of 2013, which established it as without doubt a top-tier supercar maker. Yet its second PHEV is probably even more important to the firm’s prosperity, as the replacement for its core Sports Series and Super Series models.

The first all-new ‘regular’ McLaren since the formative 12C, the Artura ditches the firm’s 4.0-litre V8 for a newly designed 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 and an electric motor (mounted within the eight-speed automatic gearbox) together producing 671bhp.

And despite all the extra gear, it weighs just 27kg more than the 720S. This is largely thanks to its all-new, lighter carbonfibre tub structure – which is also stiffer than the old one.

All this means it can get to 60mph in just 3.0sec and max out at 205mph. Handling and stability are also set to be better yet, thanks to a new torque-vectoring system on the rear axle and new five-link suspension.

On the other side of the coin, the Artura’s 7.4kWh battery gives it an electric range of 19 miles, making it much more suited to urban duties.

Lotus Emira

At long last, Lotus has an owner capable of giving it what it needs to become Britain’s answer to Porsche. And it has grasped the opportunity with both hands, creating a pretty mid-engined sports coupé to rival the 718 Cayman. It offers a supercharged 3.5-litre Toyota V6 and a Mercedes-AMG turbo four-pot to go with a chassis that you just know will be sublimely tuned. Plus, the interior is entirely new, Lotus having aimed to vastly improve comfort and practicality.

Mini John Cooper Works GPE

The age of the electric hot hatch is about to dawn, and one of its first arrivals will be an electric version of the truly hardcore three-door Mini JCW GP. In addition to the beefy bodywork, which includes flared wheel arches and a huge rear wing, you can expect more than the 302bhp of the petrol equivalent and a notably more rapid 0-62mph time. Range is unconfirmed, but the regular Mini Electric’s diddy 32.6kWh battery officially yields 150 miles.

Morgan 3 Wheeler

Malvern’s uniquely brilliant little toy car is due for a substantial overhaul, most significantly losing its air-cooled vee-twin motorcycle engine. What will replace it is still a secret, but we do know that it will continue to power the rear only and be sited inside the nose, rather than on the front of it. Other changes include a wider front track, a much more advanced suspension set-up and better brakes.

Range Rover and Range Rover Sport

The Range Rover and smaller Range Rover Sport are of vital importance to JLR – and the new-generation models really will need to be fabulous, because life in the luxury SUV market has become far, far tougher since the current ones were launched almost a decade ago.

The new MLA platform will allow pure-ICE, hybrid, PHEV and EV powertrains to be offered, plus it’s said to boost reliability. Which engines will be used remains secret, but expect to see the Ingenium mild-hybrid straight six at launch.

On hybrids, power to the rear wheels will be provided by an electric motor, improving agility on the road and further raising capability off it.

The Mk5 Range Rover will gain an even more imperious look, with more prominent wheel arches and less barrel-like flanks; while the Mk3 Range Rover Sport will be updated with inspiration taken from the Range Rover Velar.

Inside, you can expect further refinements on JLR’s latest touchscreen infotainment system, which was a huge step up from its predecessor.

Aston Martin DBX MHEV

Gaydon’s first SUV has raced out of the blocks in sales terms, and now it’s looking to bolster its position with a 48V mild-hybrid variant, which will use the 435bhp turbocharged straight six from Mercedes-AMG’s E53. 

Bentley Flying Spur PHEV

Bentley’s magnificent new flagship limousine is also becoming emissions-conscious, with a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6, battery and electric motor combining for 536bhp and an electric-only range of about 25 miles.

Speed hunters

GMA T50

Described by creator Gordon Murray as “the purest, lightest, most driver-focused supercar ever built”, the T50 is no less than the spiritual successor to his seminal McLaren F1. Just 100 examples of the ultra-light, mid-engined three-seater will be built and sold, at a price of around £2.8 million in the UK. The T50, so named because it’s the 50th car to be designed by Murray, weighs just 986kg, with a 650bhp naturally aspirated V12 from Cosworth that he claims gives a power-to-weight ratio equivalent to that of a ‘regular’ supercar with 950bhp under its wheels. And that’s not even the maddest part: it also uses an updated version of the downforce-boosting fan tech from Murray’s 1978 Brabham BT46B Formula 1 racer. 

Mercedes-AMG One

Hybrid hypercars are the order of the day, and Mercedes-AMG won’t miss out on the trend. Its £2 million One is undergoing final testing after almost four years of engineering frustration from its initial unveiling. It’s driven by a hybridised and turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 adapted from that of Mercedes-AMG’s championship-winning 2017 Formula 1 car, making 1000bhp and – hopefully – an ungodly noise.

Ferrari 812 Competizione

The 812 Competizione gains a power boost over the standard 812 Superfast, from 789bhp to 819bhp, making it the most powerful pure-ICE car Ferrari has yet made, not to mention the highest-revving. This, combined with a 38kg weight drop and a revised aero package, lets it do 62mph in 2.9sec and reach 211mph.

Koenigsegg Gemera

The Gemera is Koenigsegg’s most practical car yet, but with scissor doors, spaceship looks and a 300- model build run, it’s no Ford Fiesta rival. A 2.0-litre three-cylinder engine (yes, really) is mated to three electric motors for a combined output of 1700bhp, making it the most powerful PHEV yet produced.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The new 911 GT3 is near-enough as track-oriented as the previous-generation 911 GT3 RS, so we’re expecting big things of the range-topper’s rebirth. A subtle power hike over the 503bhp 911 GT3 seems likely, as do enhanced aerodynamics, a stripped-out interior and racier suspension.

Toyota GR 86

Toyota boss Akio Toyoda likes a sports car, which is good, because so do we. One of our fondest-remembered is the GT86, and now there’s a new version. The almost identically sized GR 86 adds a turbocharger for boosted outputs of 232bhp and 184lb ft but retains a focus on accessible thrills.

Audi RS3 Saloon and RS3 Sportback

The RS3 is back, with a 394bhp turbo five-pot shooting it from 0-62mph in 3.8sec. New torque-vectoring trickery brings a drift mode, plus there are beefier brakes and improved dampers for quick lap times. 

Honda Civic Type R

Class-leading hot hatch will stay true to its fun-loving, front-driven roots and will be almost as wackily styled as the current car. Upgrades to its 2.0-litre turbo four should bring enhanced performance and efficiency. 

Skoda Kodiaq vRS

Skoda’s biggest sporty model is back from the dead, having swapped its diesel lump for the hot Octavia’s 2.0-litre turbo petrol, which offers a higher output of 241bhp and a weight reduction of 60kg.

Volkswagen Polo GTI

Hot supermini returns with 204bhp and an updated, Golf-inspired look. It gains a front lightbar, LED matrix headlights and several driver aids. There’s still no word on the long-rumoured manual gearbox option, though.

Also coming soon

Alfa Romeo Tonale

We should finally see Alfa Romeo’s compact SUV next year. ICE and plug-in hybrid options are coming.

Alpina B4

The B4 is likely to be based on the 4 Series Gran Coupé rather than the two-door. It’ll get the B3’s 462bhp turbocharged six.

Alpina B8

Twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 with 616bhp and 590lb ft, Alpina’s legendary handling, 20-spoke wheels… What’s not to like?

Aston Valkyrie

Adrian Newey’s F1-style road car has been a long time coming. Recent passenger rides suggest the wait will have been worth it.

Audi e-tron

New batteries, more efficient motors and better energy recuperation. Upshot? A longer range, approaching 373 miles.

BMW 2 Series Coupé

New coupé gets both RWD and 4WD options. An M240i with 369bhp will tide us over until the full-fat M2 launches.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

More interior space is promised, along with a mix of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid variants.

BMW M4 CSL

Limited production run of the stripped-back performance car that promises a 0-62mph time approaching 3.5sec.

BMW Z1 and iX1

Combustion-engined entry SUV gets a full-EV variant. An 80kWh hour battery is likely, offering a near-300-mile range

BMW X8

Bentley Bentayga rival will top out with an X8 M hybrid packing 750bhp but emitting – almost unbelievably – under 100g/km.

Chevrolet Corvette

Don’t order that 911 just yet. Chevy is officially sending us the Corvette for the first time, and it wants just over £80,000.

Citroen C5X

Is it a saloon? An SUV? An estate? All three, Citroën says, hoping that its new flagship will appeal to buyers of each.

Dacia Lodgy

A cut-price seven-seater to rival today’s van-based MPVs. The Lodgy will share its platform and engines with the Sandero.

Ford Fiesta

The Vauxhall Corsa is giving the Fiesta a hard time in the sales charts; some mid-life tweaks should spark fresh appeal.

Ford Focus

A smaller front grille, slimmer headlights and new bumpers will keep the Focus in contention for family car supremacy.

Ford E-Transit

One of the most important EVs due next year, the E-Transit will offer 25 sizes and variants and a range of up to 217 miles.

Ford Ranger

Now twinned with Volkswagen’s Amarok, the next Ranger will be built in South Africa and is set to gain a PHEV option. 

Genesis GV70

Audi Q5 rival will be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol or 2.2-litre diesel, with four-wheel drive available on top-rung versions.

Honda HR-V

Sharply styled, hybrid-only third-generation HR-V cracks 52.3mpg to emit just 122g/km of CO2. Priced from £26,960.

Ineos Grenadier

As blocky as the old Defender and no less capable, this 4x4 is big on durability but doesn’t compromise on refinement.

Jeep entry model

Stellantis’s platform synergy will be key to production of this long-awaited entry-level Jeep crossover. Details to follow.

Jeep Wrangler 4xE

Off-road classic gets a 370bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain. Electric torque should be a real boost in the tough stuff.

Kia EV6

This new electric crossover is Kia’s version of Hyundai’s Ioniq 5. Offers a 328-mile range along with its bold new styling.

Kia Niro

Second-generation crossover will arrive next year with styling based on the amusingly named HabaNiro concept.

Kia Sportage

Popular SUV gets a dramatic makeover. Europe-specific model is being developed to better suit UK roads.

Lamborghini Urus PHEV

It won’t adorn many bedroom walls, but this large electrified SUV should be a sales smash.

Land Rover Defender 130

XL SUV will be key to US and China success. UK buyers must measure their driveways first. 

Lexus NX

New-generation SUV will be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and will serve as a rival to the Volvo XC60.

Lotus Evija

Radical 2000bhp electric hypercar is both a new type of Lotus and a figurehead for the British brand’s new era.

Maserati Grecale

Maserati’s second SUV is an Alfa Romeo Stelvio-based rival to the Porsche Macan. It’s due later this year.

Mazda 6

Rear-driven executive saloon and estate pair are set to push upmarket, challenging the BMW 3 Series with a new straight six.

Mercedes EQE SUV

Using the same underpinnings, batteries and motors as the EQE saloon, this EV equivalent to the GLE will take on Tesla’s Model X.

Mercedes-AMG EQS

Mercedes’ first bespoke EV is a 420-mile luxury limo that really impressed us; now it’s getting a 500bhp-plus sporty version. 

MG E-Motion

Well-received 2017 concept for MG’s return to its roots with a sports coupé (albeit an electric one) is now nearing production.

Nissan X-Trail

Qashqai’s big brother will follow it in gaining a newer platform,a sharp new suit and Nissan’s new ePower range-extender set-up. 

Pininfarina Battista

Legendary Italian design house becomes a manufacturer with a £1.7m electric hypercar whose four motors give it 1900bhp.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

Brilliant mid-engined coupé will go all out with hardcore chassis, bodykit and 4.0-litre atmo six.

Porsche Taycan GTS

Porsche’s best-seller is its only model not to offer a handling-focused, high-performance GTS variant, but surely not for long…

Rimac Nivera

The Battista is a sibling to this hypercar from fast-growing EV tech pioneer Rimac. How does 0-186mph in 9.3sec sound? 

Skoda Fabia

Graduates to VW Group’s latest supermini platform, making it roomier and claimedly better to drive and introducing new tech.

Skoda Enyaq coupé

Love ’em or hate ’em, coupé-SUVs are here to stay, and now Skoda is jumping on the trend with a rakish version of its EV.

Smart HX11

This electric-only SUV will be the Smart brand’s largest model to date, similar in size to the Mini Countryman.

Tesla Model S Plaid

Tri-motor saloon promises sub-2.0sec 0-62mph time, 200mph and 500-mile range. No wonder Tesla cancelled the Plaid+…

Tesla Roadster

Hypercar claims a 250mph top speed and a range of 620 miles, which would be record-breaking for a production EV.

Toyota Aygo X

The Aygo city car has been turned into a rugged but still tiny crossover that Toyota says will “reinvent the A-segment”.

Vauxhall Astra

Penultimate Vauxhall to move to a Stellantis platform car gets the brand’s new-look front end and a plug-in hybrid option.

Volkswagen ID 5

Volkswagen’s equivalent to the Enyaq iV Coupé will be offered in sporty GTX guise, like its straight-backed ID 4 sibling. 

Volkswagen Multivan

Seven-seat Caravelle successor moves onto Golf platform; gets PHEV power and fresh design. 

Volkswagen Taigo

Wolfsburg’s first SUV-coupé for Europe sits between the Polo hatchback and T-Cross SUV. It will offer petrol power only. 

Volvo C40 Recharge

What did we say about SUV-coupés? Volvo’s second EV is based on the XC40 P8, offering a 260-mile range for £57,400.

