New cars special: 100 exciting models due by the end of 2022

The market may be alive with exciting choices right now, but we’re entering a bumper period for new car launches, covering everything from superminis to hyper-EVs.

Here are the top 100 we can look forward to between now and the end of 2022

Crucial EVs

Porsche Macan

If you thought the Taycan was an important model for Porsche, it’s nothing compared with the significance of the all-electric Macan. Stuttgart’s baby SUV is absolutely the firm’s bread and butter in combustion form, so it has to succeed as an EV.

Related to the current Macan by little more than its name, the battery-powered version will feature slimmed-down headlights and a lower roofline, and it goes without any physical grille. Inside, the changes will be more dramatic: the conventional gearstick has been ditched, while large touchscreens dominate, as in the Taycan.

The electric Macan will be four-wheel drive, and the most powerful version could offer around 700bhp and 750lb ft. Less powerful models will be offered in time, with the roll-out following a similar strategy to that of the Taycan. Electric Macans will be sold alongside existing ICE versions for some time after launch.

Genesis G80 Electrified

The G80 Electrified saloon arrives next year. Visual differences from the G80 ICE are limited to its bumper and grille, while 800V tech means rapid charge times.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

The new Ioniq 6 looks every bit as enticing as the Ioniq 5. Based on the Prophecy concept, it will pair a lithe, aero-friendly body with a spacious, flat-floored cabin.

Lexus Crossover

Next year’s Lexus EV will be lower than the similarly sized NX and could hit 62mph in four seconds or so. Innovative ‘steer-by-wire’ tech will also feature.

Tesla Model Y

With a 315-mile range, access to brilliant chargers, seven seats and sleek looks, the Model Y also boasts characteristically rapid acceleration.