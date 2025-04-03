Skoda has given the new Elroq crossover, its smallest EV to date, the vRS hot hatch treatment.

Unveiled at Milan Design Week, the Elroq vRS receives a number of changes over the standard car, including a 52bhp bump in power to 335bhp, a stiffened chassis and a series of visual additions.

The vRS's extra reserves are supplied by the same dual-motor set up used in the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX and mean the electric crossover can dispatch 0-62mph in 5.4sec – 1.2sec quicker than the standard model.

Skoda claims that the vRS's slightly stiffened chassis, sharper steering set-up and lowered suspension (15mm at the front, 10mm at the rear) combine to create a “sportier driving feel”. More powerful front brakes have also been fitted.

The vRS model can be picked out from the standard Elroq by its new roof rail, black accents and 21in alloy wheels, but it is the new “sport” and “futuristic” external sounds that will be the most obvious to passers-by.

Given the model's billing as the Elroq’s new range-topper, it receives a higher level of standard kit. For example, it comes with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) suspension, LED matrix headlights, heated front seats, a 12-speaker sound system and an electric tailgate. The 5in digital cockpit and the 13in infotainment display also gain vRS graphics.

The new vRS draws its power from the same 84kWh pack as the Elroq 85, but its sportier remit results in a range that's 20 miles shorter than its sibling’s 360 miles. The pack can be topped up at speeds of up to 170kW.

Pricing has yet to be announced for the Elroq vRS but, as with the bigger Enyaq vRS, it is expected to be marginally more than the current car’s £41,600 top end. UK deliveries are pencilled in for the summer.