BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Singer Turbo Study is 450bhp tribute to Porsche 930
UP NEXT
New Ford Supervan 4 is race-ready EV showcase with 1973bhp

Singer Turbo Study is 450bhp tribute to Porsche 930

Production-previewing customer car features a focus on touring rather than outright speed
News
2 mins read
23 June 2022
 

Singer Vehicle Design's latest restomod, inspired by the Porsche 911 Turbo, has made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

 

The Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer Turbo Study is the fourth car to be revealed by the California-based firm. Built on the chassis of a 964-generation Porsche 911, the Turbo Study will act as a template for future customer cars.

Related articles

 

Its bespoke carbonfibre bodywork, finished in Wolf Blue, has been designed to hark back to the look of the famed Porsche 930 that was produced from 1975 to 1989. A number of subtle changes have been made, however. 

 

The front bumper is more pronounced, with foglights built into the housing rather than being attached to the grille, while the mirrors have been reprofiled to give a sleeker look. At the side, the stone guards have been replaced with large air intakes to feed the bespoke air-to-water intercoolers, and an all-new lightbar can be seen at the rear. The design also mimics the 930’s signature ‘whale-tail’ spoiler and wide arches.

Inside, the interior has been designed with a focus on luxury and usability. Finished in Malibu Sand with Black Forest wood inserts on the dashboard, door cards and centre console, the layout remains similar to that of the 930.

 

A large speaker system, new pedals and a redesigned steering wheel can be seen, while a phone slot in the centre console features inductive charging. 

 

Under the bonnet is an all-new engine, based on the Mezger flat six found in the Porsche 964. The twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre unit produces 450bhp (although Singer will upgrade it to provide more power if a customer requests it) and makes this Singer’s first turbocharged road car.

 

Customers have the option of either rear or four-wheel-drive, although both will be connected to a six-speed manual gearbox. Carbon-ceramic brakes, hidden behind the Fuchs-style alloy wheels, provide stopping power, while a sports exhaust system is available as an option.

Unlike some previous Singers, such as the off-road ACS and the track-focused DLS, the Turbo Study focuses on usability. The electronically adjustable heated seats are designed for long-distance driving, while cruise control and air conditioning feature.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Porsche 911 Carrera S 2019 road test review - hero front

Porsche 911

Wider, more powerful eighth-generation 911 is still eminently fast, and capable at all speeds

Read our review
Back to top

 

The suspension is also "optimised for touring", athough Singer has said that it will tailor more suitable damping characteristics “if a more overtly sporting focus is preferred”.

 

Singer has yet to say how many Turbo cars will be built or how much they will cost, but we expect it to be more common and cheaper than the limited-to-75 £2 million DLS.

Car Review
Porsche 911
Porsche 911 Carrera S 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

 

Singer claims that more than 70 customers have reserved a Turbo car so far.

Used cars for sale

 Porsche 911 2dr Pdk
2015
£74,990
19,411miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 2dr Pdk
2016
£81,480
10,679miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 T 2dr
2018
£81,950
16,607miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Porsche 911 Gts 2dr Pdk
2017
£89,900
23,864miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 Gts 2dr Pdk
2017
£89,980
23,702miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 Gts 2dr Pdk
2018
£100,990
21,069miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 2dr Pdk
2020
£104,900
3,605miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 S 2dr Pdk
2019
£105,900
11,871miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 S 2dr Pdk
2019
£107,990
6,888miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
lambo58 11 February 2022

Beautiful, but hideously expensive.

Latest Drives

Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype

View all latest drives