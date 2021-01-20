BACK TO ALL NEWS
Seat Tarraco gains 242bhp four-wheel-drive petrol option
Seat Tarraco gains 242bhp four-wheel-drive petrol option

Turbocharged 2.0-litre engine from Volkswagen Golf GTI is good for 0-62mph in 6.2sec in seven-seat SUV
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
1 min read
20 January 2021

The Tarraco, Seat's largest model, is now available with the same 242bhp turbo petrol engine as the Cupra Leon and Volkswagen Golf GTI

Paired with the same seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as it is in those hot hatchbacks but pushing its 273lb ft of torque to both axles, the 2.0-litre EA888 unit can send the Tarraco from 0-62mph in 6.2sec and on to a top speed of 140mph. 

Depending on options specified, the Taracco 2.0 TSI is capable of between 31mpg and 34mpg on the WLTP combined cycle, while emitting 191-208g/km of CO2. 

The fastest version of the SUV can be specified in FR and Xcellence trims and with a choice of five or seven seats. 

The new engine joins petrol and diesel versions ranging in output from 148bhp to 187bhp, plus a new plug-in hybrid with a combined output of 242bhp and an electric-only range of 30 miles.

Production of the new variant is now underway in Wolfsburg, Germany. A date for its arrival in the UK has yet to be confirmed, but it can be expected in the coming weeks, with a price tag of around £35,000 likely, in line with the 2.0-litre TDI.

Seat Tarraco 2018 review - hero front

Seat Tarraco

Seat's third and largest SUV brings just a hint of youthful exuberance to an oh-so-practical category

