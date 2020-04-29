Rugged new Toyota Corolla Trek arrives in UK for 2020

Toyota’s ruggedly styled new Corolla Trek estate has arrived in the UK, priced from £29,225.

Based on the Corolla Touring Sports, the new addition to the range has been developed in partnership with bicycle manufacturer Trek and is said to be aimed at “families who want a tougher vehicle to match their active lifestyle”.

The Trek's price places it between the Design and GR Sport variants in the middle of the Corolla line-up.

It's most obviously told apart from the standard Corolla by its 20mm-raised ride height, contrasting plastic wheel arch claddings and protective underbody shields, plus Trek badging is applied to the sills and boot surround.

Additional kit includes a set of bespoke 17in alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, LED headlamps and a sensor-operated bootlid.

Inside, the Trek receives an 8.0in infotainment touchscreen, two-tone fabric seats and a wood-finished dashboard, while driver aids including pre-collision warning, traffic sign recognition and lane-keeping assistance are equipped as standard.

The Trek can be specified with one of two petrol-electric hybrid powertrains. The 1.8-litre four-cylinder is capable of 55.3mpg on the WLTP combined cycle in the standard Corolla Touring Sports, while the more powerful 2.0-litre version manages 50.4mpg.

Production of the Ford Focus Active rival has already begun at Toyota’s Burnaston factory, but deliveries are expected to be delayed as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

