Rolls-Royce primes Series 2 Ghost with V12 power

Rolls-Royce is gearing up for the launch of the Series 2 Ghost saloon, which is set to be one of its final V12-powered production cars.

Former CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös confirmed in February 2023 that Rolls-Royce would go electric-only in 2030 and that all of its brand-new models would be EVs.

However, the upgraded Series 2 versions of Goodwood's existing cars – the Ghost, Cullinan SUV and Phantom limousine – will retain their 12-cylinder petrol engines.

Müller-Ötvös said: “By the end of 2030, there will be no more V12. Series 2 cars will be V12. Brand new Rolls-Royces will always be electric.”

The new Ghost has now been spotted undergoing winter testing with minimal camouflage, suggesting it's being readied for an imminent unveiling.

Spy images of camouflaged cars reveal that its front and rear lighting signatures have been reworked, taking inspiration from the new Spectre electric coupé.

Whereas the current Ghost’s headlights feature two projectors encircled by a daytime running light, the Series 2 gets three block-style LEDs integrated into a thinner housing.

The rear has received a similar treatment, with rounded lights swapped for vertical columns of LEDs.

At the front end, the lower grille area appears to have harder, more defined lines and the sensor box is more prominent, hinting that the car’s assisted-driving technologies may have been upgraded.

Rolls-Royce declined to comment on the new images.