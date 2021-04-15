BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Audi concept will preview E-tron electric saloon

Revised 2021 Citroen C1 line-up brings new Urban Ride variant

New entry-level version will be available from £12,815 when the latest C1 arrives in May
News
2 mins read
15 April 2021

Citroën has revamped the trim levels for its C1 city car and added a new entry-level variant called Urban Ride, which, it says, is intended for “the urban adventurer”.

The company previously applied this badge to the range-topping version of the outgoing C1. Now, however, it is used as a replacement for the old Sense and Live trims, sitting a notch below the mid-tier Shine and now range-leading Airscape Shine.

The new trim will be available in the UK from next month and can be purchased from £12,815 with a five-year/100,000-mile warranty, provided that it is ordered through Citroën’s online store.

The C1 Shine, by contrast, starts at £13,305, with the Airscape Shine priced from £14,305. First deliveries of the latest C1 are expected from the end of May or early June.

Distinguished by a standard ‘Nude’ body colour, the C1 Urban Ride sports “distinctive” styling, dark-tinted windows and flared wheel arch extensions over 15in ‘Comet’ wheel trims.

Four other exterior colours are available - red, white, blue and black - and an optional black roof is offered for a two-tone look.

The cabin has leather detailing around the steering wheel and gear knob, complementing grey seating to achieve what Citroën describes as an “urban style”. Using standard-fit Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, drivers are able to access entertainment services through a 7.0in touchscreen.

The C1 gains chrome exterior door mirrors and a reversing camera in Shine guise. The Airscape Shine adds black centre wheel caps, which can be replaced with Sunrise Red alternatives.

Just one powertrain is available for the new C1: a three-cylinder petrol engine. The 71bhp powerplant is available with a five-speed manual transmission and emits 109g/km of CO2 on the WLTP cycle.

New Citroën boss on the C1's future, MPVs and missing WRC 

24-hour racing in a Citroën C1: the most fun race on Earth? 

New 2021 Citroën C5X revealed as luxury range-topper

Comments

Comments
3
Add a comment…
MrJ 15 April 2021

Urban adventurer aye? Sounds like promo-speak to me, especially of this dreary little wheeled box. 

streaky 15 April 2021

Can someone explain to me in words of one syllable what an "urban adventurer" is and how I might recognise one if I were to inadvertently bump into such a person?  Really, this marketing-speak is getting more and more daft, and Peugeot and Citroen seem to be the worst culprits for propogating it at the moment.

LP in Brighton 15 April 2021

Seems expensive for what is effectively a run out model. I wonder how long production will continue for given that the new Aygo is not too far away?  

