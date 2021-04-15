Revised 2021 Citroen C1 line-up brings new Urban Ride variant

Citroën has revamped the trim levels for its C1 city car and added a new entry-level variant called Urban Ride, which, it says, is intended for “the urban adventurer”.

The company previously applied this badge to the range-topping version of the outgoing C1. Now, however, it is used as a replacement for the old Sense and Live trims, sitting a notch below the mid-tier Shine and now range-leading Airscape Shine.

The new trim will be available in the UK from next month and can be purchased from £12,815 with a five-year/100,000-mile warranty, provided that it is ordered through Citroën’s online store.

The C1 Shine, by contrast, starts at £13,305, with the Airscape Shine priced from £14,305. First deliveries of the latest C1 are expected from the end of May or early June.

Distinguished by a standard ‘Nude’ body colour, the C1 Urban Ride sports “distinctive” styling, dark-tinted windows and flared wheel arch extensions over 15in ‘Comet’ wheel trims.

Four other exterior colours are available - red, white, blue and black - and an optional black roof is offered for a two-tone look.

The cabin has leather detailing around the steering wheel and gear knob, complementing grey seating to achieve what Citroën describes as an “urban style”. Using standard-fit Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, drivers are able to access entertainment services through a 7.0in touchscreen.

The C1 gains chrome exterior door mirrors and a reversing camera in Shine guise. The Airscape Shine adds black centre wheel caps, which can be replaced with Sunrise Red alternatives.

Just one powertrain is available for the new C1: a three-cylinder petrol engine. The 71bhp powerplant is available with a five-speed manual transmission and emits 109g/km of CO2 on the WLTP cycle.

