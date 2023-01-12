BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Report: Mercedes-Benz to drop EQ branding for EVs in 2024
UP NEXT
Lynk&Co primed for 2024 UK launch with new electric SUV

Report: Mercedes-Benz to drop EQ branding for EVs in 2024

Dedicated electric car label will become redundant as combustion is phased out, say insiders
charlie_martin_headshot
News
1 min read
12 January 2023

Mercedes-Benz will axe its ‘EQ’ brand for its next-generation electric cars, due in late 2024, a report has suggested.

Citing company insiders, German trade newspaper Handelsblatt reported that the branding will become redundant as Mercedes’ line-up becomes increasingly dominated by electric models.

The manufacturer previously committed to offering an electric equivalent of each of its models by 2025.

Already, the firm has seven pure-electric model lines on sale: EQE, EQE SUV, EQS, EQS SUV, EQC, EQA and EQB. Over the next two years, it will launch an electric version of the rugged G-Class 4x4 and a long-range compact saloon based on the EQXX concept, taking its EV range to roughly the same magnitude as its long-established combustion car line-up.

The 'EQ' name is presently used on mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

For the former, Mercedes-Benz uses 'EQ Boost' identification, denoting electric motor assistance for the internal combustion engine.

Plug-in hybrid models wear 'EQ Power' badges, indicating direct drive from the electric motor.

Mercedes is expected to phase out combustion engines in most markets from 2030. The recently launched C-Class is likely to stay on sale until around 2028, there is a new combustion-powered E-Class due to launch in 2023, and the pair’s respective SUV siblings – the GLC and GLE – will also return with combustion power for another generation.

When contacted by Autocar, a representative for Mercedes-Benz declined to comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.

Additional reporting by Greg Kable

Used cars for sale

 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Black Edition Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2014
£13,350
62,111miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Audi A3 2.0 TFSI S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£18,300
45,077miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View details
Jaguar F-Pace 3.0d V6 S Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£26,500
62,428miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Citroen DS3 1.6 BlueHDi DSire Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£5,854
66,000miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech Allure Euro 6 5dr
2017
£9,599
20,100miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Audi A5 2.0 TDI 40 S Line Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£27,000
29,728miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota RAV4 2.5 VVT-h Excel CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£31,800
29,716miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
BMW 5 Series 2.0 520d SE Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£16,899
88,589miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T Acenta Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,694
46,831miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

honda nsx type s 01 front tracking
Honda NSX Type S
Honda NSX Type S
honda civic type r 2023 01 front tracking
Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

honda nsx type s 01 front tracking
Honda NSX Type S
Honda NSX Type S
honda civic type r 2023 01 front tracking
Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive

View all latest drives