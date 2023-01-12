Report: Mercedes-Benz to drop EQ branding for EVs in 2024

Mercedes-Benz will axe its ‘EQ’ brand for its next-generation electric cars, due in late 2024, a report has suggested.

Citing company insiders, German trade newspaper Handelsblatt reported that the branding will become redundant as Mercedes’ line-up becomes increasingly dominated by electric models.

The manufacturer previously committed to offering an electric equivalent of each of its models by 2025.

Already, the firm has seven pure-electric model lines on sale: EQE, EQE SUV, EQS, EQS SUV, EQC, EQA and EQB. Over the next two years, it will launch an electric version of the rugged G-Class 4x4 and a long-range compact saloon based on the EQXX concept, taking its EV range to roughly the same magnitude as its long-established combustion car line-up.

The 'EQ' name is presently used on mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

For the former, Mercedes-Benz uses 'EQ Boost' identification, denoting electric motor assistance for the internal combustion engine.

Plug-in hybrid models wear 'EQ Power' badges, indicating direct drive from the electric motor.

Mercedes is expected to phase out combustion engines in most markets from 2030. The recently launched C-Class is likely to stay on sale until around 2028, there is a new combustion-powered E-Class due to launch in 2023, and the pair’s respective SUV siblings – the GLC and GLE – will also return with combustion power for another generation.

When contacted by Autocar, a representative for Mercedes-Benz declined to comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.

Additional reporting by Greg Kable