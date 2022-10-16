New 2023 Mercedes EQE SUV gets 677bhp range-topper

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the EQE SUV, confirming plans for an initial five strong model line-up, including a rapid 677bhp EQE 53 4Matic+ range-topper from its AMG performance car division.

Set for UK sale in early 2023, the EQE SUV is Mercedes-Benz’s ninth electric model, and will arrive as the second most expensive offering in the EQ range, sitting below the EQS SUV – itself expected to cost from around £130,000 when it arrives later this year.

This suggests pricing could start from around the £100,000 mark for the EQE SUV, although this has not yet been confirmed by the German car maker.

When it arrives, it will be the fourth car to be based on the brand’s second-generation EVA (electric vehicle architecture) platform, following on from the EQS saloon, EQE saloon and EQS SUV.

The BMW iX rival will be offered with the choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive in combination with three standard electric drivetrains.

Entry-level comes in the form of the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive EQE 350+ SUV (288bhp and 416lb ft) followed by the more powerful dual-motor, four-wheel drive EQE 350 4Matic (288bhp and 148lb ft). Further up the range is the EQE 500 4Matic with 402bhp and 632lb ft.

They will be joined in UK showrooms in mid-2023 by the dual-motor four-wheel EQE 43 4Matic SUV and EQE 53 4Matic+ from AMG.

The ‘43’ matches the 500’s 469bhp and 623lb ft, and is claimed to hit 62mph from standstill in 4.3sec. Meanwhile, leading the line-up with its own AMG-developed, six-phase electric motors, the more advanced 53 offers a nominal 617bhp and 700lb ft - or up to 677bhp and 737lb ft with an optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package.

When equipped with this package, it is claimed to crack 0-62mph in 3.5sec in Race Start mode, and muster a top speed of 149 mph. Straight-line pace is enhanced by a fully variable 4Matic+ four-wheel drive system that monitors the distribution of drive up to 160 times per second, and sticky Michelin Pilot Sport EV MO1 tyres.

The EQE SUV receives the same 90.6kWh lithium-ion battery unit used by the EQ E saloon. It supports charging at up to 170kW, providing the most efficient model, the rear-wheel drive EQE350+, with a claimed range of over between 298 and 367 miles on the WLTP test cycle.

Mercedes-Benz is yet to reveal a weight figure for any of its new EQE SUV models.

Stylistically, it adheres closely to the look established by the larger EQS SUV, albeit with a more heavily sloped roofline and angled tailgate. AMG models receive their own individual styling cues, including a new-look Panamerica-style grille, restyled bumpers and unique wheel designs among other changes.