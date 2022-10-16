BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2023 Mercedes EQE SUV gets 677bhp range-topper
UP NEXT
Lotus Evija Fittipaldi celebrates British firm's Formula 1 heritage

New 2023 Mercedes EQE SUV gets 677bhp range-topper

Mercedes-Benz's ninth electric model and BMW iX rival could start from £100k
News
3 mins read
16 October 2022

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the EQE SUV, confirming plans for an initial five strong model line-up, including a rapid 677bhp EQE 53 4Matic+ range-topper from its AMG performance car division.

Set for UK sale in early 2023, the EQE SUV is Mercedes-Benz’s ninth electric model, and will arrive as the second most expensive offering in the EQ range, sitting below the EQS SUV – itself expected to cost from around £130,000 when it arrives later this year.

This suggests pricing could start from around the £100,000 mark for the EQE SUV, although this has not yet been confirmed by the German car maker.

Related articles

When it arrives, it will be the fourth car to be based on the brand’s second-generation EVA (electric vehicle architecture) platform, following on from the EQS saloon, EQE saloon and EQS SUV.

The BMW iX rival will be offered with the choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive in combination with three standard electric drivetrains.

Entry-level comes in the form of the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive EQE 350+ SUV (288bhp and 416lb ft) followed by the more powerful dual-motor, four-wheel drive EQE 350 4Matic (288bhp and 148lb ft). Further up the range is the EQE 500 4Matic with 402bhp and 632lb ft.

They will be joined in UK showrooms in mid-2023 by the dual-motor four-wheel EQE 43 4Matic SUV and EQE 53 4Matic+ from AMG.

The ‘43’ matches the 500’s 469bhp and 623lb ft, and is claimed to hit 62mph from standstill in 4.3sec. Meanwhile, leading the line-up with its own AMG-developed, six-phase electric motors, the more advanced 53 offers a nominal 617bhp and 700lb ft - or up to 677bhp and 737lb ft with an optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package.

When equipped with this package, it is claimed to crack 0-62mph in 3.5sec in Race Start mode, and muster a top speed of 149 mph. Straight-line pace is enhanced by a fully variable 4Matic+ four-wheel drive system that monitors the distribution of drive up to 160 times per second, and sticky Michelin Pilot Sport EV MO1 tyres.

The EQE SUV receives the same 90.6kWh lithium-ion battery unit used by the EQ E saloon. It supports charging at up to 170kW, providing the most efficient model, the rear-wheel drive EQE350+, with a claimed range of over between 298 and 367 miles on the WLTP test cycle.

Mercedes-Benz is yet to reveal a weight figure for any of its new EQE SUV models.

Stylistically, it adheres closely to the look established by the larger EQS SUV, albeit with a more heavily sloped roofline and angled tailgate. AMG models receive their own individual styling cues, including a new-look Panamerica-style grille, restyled bumpers and unique wheel designs among other changes.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes EQS SUV front dynamic

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Hardware of talented EQS saloon is used to create an electric equivalent of the GLS

Read our review
Back to top

At 4863mm in length, 1940mm in width and 1686mm in height, the EQE SUV is 262mm shorter, 19mm narrower and 32mm lower than the EQ S SUV. It also rides on a wheelbase that is 180mm shorter than that of its larger sibling.

By comparison, the soon-to-be facelifted e-tron quattro measures 4901mm in length, 1935mm in width and 1629mm in height, while the iX has respective measurements of 4953mm, 2230mm and 1695mm.

Inside, the new five-seat model offers the choice of two different dashboard layouts. The flagship ‘Hyperscreen’, which supports up to three individual displays in a single 1410mm-wide fascia panel, is set to be made available as a high-cost option in the UK.

The displays operate in combination with Mercedes-Benz in-housed developed MBUX operating system, which offers conversational speech commands via a “Hey Mercedes” prompt as well as over-the-air software update functionality via an embedded SIM card.

Standard EQ E SUV models receive a steel suspension featuring adaptive damping. Buyers will be able to order an optional air suspension, which comes as standard on the AMG models.

Car Review
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes EQS SUV front dynamic
Read our full road test review
Read more

Other developments include electro-mechanical active roll stabilization and four-wheel steering – the latter supporting a turning angle of the rear wheels of up to ten degrees (nine degrees on the AMG models)

The EQ E SUV is produced alongside the EQ S SUV at Mercedes-Benz’s Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama, USA. Production of standard models is also planned to take place at the German car maker’s joint venture operations with Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation in Beijing for the Chinese market.

Used cars for sale

 Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi N-Vision 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£13,370
39,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
BMW 5 Series 2.0 518d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£9,600
131,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 2 Series 3.0 M235i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2014
£18,995
64,400miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.4 S 5dr
2007
£2,950
73,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Sharan 2.0 TDI SE Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£21,249
37,712miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mazda Mazda6 2.2 SKYACTIV-D Sport Nav Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£10,995
64,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi Zetec 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£9,495
53,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Audi A8 3.0 TDI V6 50 Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£30,995
51,907miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.4 S Euro 5 3dr
2009
£3,300
107,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 16 October 2022

It's really getting to the stage now that Horsepower just isn't relevant now, so we can build Cars of all shapes and sizes, some with outrageous amount of power, what real use is it?, and what's the real cache? , my Cars bigger, faster than yours?, £100,000+ is the suggested start price point, how fast do we need to go to get anywhere?, depending where you live, what's the minimum range you'd need?, I'm from a generation when 120mph was an enormous speed for a car, nowadays your average Hatchback can better that and do more mpg too, a six figure Car is ICE car is just a means of burning money, wouldn't this new Mercedes be just as good with 300bhp less?.

Andrew1 16 October 2022
I'm still not keen on this design language, but it seems to be going in the right direction.
Otherwise, this looks like a great car, if you are after an uber expensive SUV with a famous badge.

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives