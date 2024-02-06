BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Poor leadership and over-complex factory blamed for Arrival collapse
UP NEXT
2024 Ford Puma gains tech upgrade and drops manual ST

Poor leadership and over-complex factory blamed for Arrival collapse

Electric van start-up's UK operations are up for sale after 'challenging' conditions prevented it from launching product
Julian Rendell
News
3 mins read
7 February 2024

An over-complex robot-based microfactory put into operation by “poor leadership” caused the collapse of British EV start-up Arrival, according to an Autocar source.

Arrival crashed into UK receivership this week, having never delivered a customer van despite claiming 10,000s of orders and having burned through £1.5 billion of investment (from key automotive players including Kia and Hyundai) on a breakthrough electric van design and a futuristic factory in Bicester to build it.

Sources believe Arrival was condemned from the moment, in around 2019, when top management opted for fully robotised production, which is understood to have pushed back production by at least two years at a time when Arrival had no income from sales, while finding new investors proved problematic. 

Related articles

“You have to make revenue; you have to sell product in this business,” said a source. “They

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

jeep avenger review 2024 01 tracking front
Jeep Avenger
7
Jeep Avenger
hyundai i20 review 2023 01 cornering front
Hyundai i20
7
Hyundai i20
Toyota Yaris front lead
Toyota Yaris
8
Toyota Yaris
nissan juke hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
subaru crosstreck review 2024 01 tracking front
Subaru Crosstrek
7
Subaru Crosstrek

View all car reviews