BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Renault shoots for EV range record with new Filante concept
UP NEXT
Tesla to launch ‘more affordable models’ by the summer

Renault shoots for EV range record with new Filante concept

'Laboratory on wheels' has been created to push the boundaries of efficiency in battery-electric vehicles

Will Rimell Autocar
News
3 mins read
30 January 2025

The Renault Filante Record 2025 has been created as a "laboratory on wheels" to push the boundaries of energy efficiency in EVs and uses new technology and materials that will trickle down into future production cars.

Fitted with a special 87kWh battery pack and weighing just 1000kg, the Filante Record 2025 has the goal of setting new records for distance travelled on a single charge, with learnings used by Renault to make its EVs as efficient as possible.

Key to breaking records is the Filante’s slippery body. The single-seater’s streamlined shape is inspired by the historic 40 CV des Records, Nervasport des Records and Étoile Filante ('Shooting Star') of the 1920s, 1930s and 1950s, all designed to break speed records.

Related articles

Created in partnership with French racing specialist Ligier, the Filante’s design optimises airflow. Its 5.12m-long body (the same length as a Range Rover) allows for better control of the aerodynamic flow, as does its 1.19m height (lower than a Citroën Ami).

The Filante's 87kWh battery pack has been developed by Renault's EV division, Ampere. It features cells that are integrated directly into the pack without intermediate modules, to optimise space. Cased in a lightweight carbon, it weighs less than 600kg and is just 1.71m wide.

The pack offers the same capacity as that of the Renault Scenic, a blocky two-tonne SUV that can achieve 379 miles from a full charge. 

While the Filante will achieve a much greater range than the Scenic, any learnings from eking out more miles per kilowatt could allow the French brand to fit smaller batteries into its cars while achieving the same range, thus reducing the cost of EVs.

Renault Filante cockpit

For reference, Citroën CEO Thierry Koskas recently told Autocar that batteries are the biggest barrier to cutting EV prices, accounting for around 40% of a car's overall cost. 

The special battery is also a key reason for the Filante's featherweight 1000kg total – another key tenet for achieving efficiency records.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Porsche 911 GT3 review 2024 001 front tracking
Porsche 911 GT3
Porsche 911 GT3
Renault 5 review. front cornering
Renault 5
Renault 5
alfa romeo giulia qv review 2025 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
9
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
citroen C4 X review 2025 001 panning
Citroen C4 X
Citroen C4 X
Isuzu D Max review 2025 001 front tracking
Isuzu D-Max
6
Isuzu D-Max

View all car reviews

Back to top

This has been achieved through the use of ultra-light materials for the body, such as carbonfibre and a special high-strength aluminium alloy created through 3D-printing, which minimises waste and enables parts to be created with extreme precision.

The chassis is made from a composite of aluminium, carbon and steel, which is light yet strong enough to keep the Filante safe and stable on track.

Renault also saved weight by fitting the Filante with steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire technologies, which cut down on mechanical components in the car and add a new level of computer precision when braking and turning to further optimise efficiency. Both technologies are edging closer to use in production vehicles.

Elsewhere, the 19in wheels, normally a major source of “aerodynamic interference”, according to Renault, have been designed to minimise the impact on airflow.

Renault Filante rear

These are shod with special Michelin tyres that are said to reduce energy losses from friction.

At the same time, the suspension arms are tucked in to improve airflow.

The Filante is also meant to be a pretty thing, said Sandeep Bhambra, Renault's director of advanced design, with a look that “seeks to convey an impression of flow and lightness”. 

Advertisement
Back to top

He added: “We designed this vehicle as a sculpture in motion. Inspired by fighter planes and the speed records of the 19th century, it reflects both performance and timeless elegance.”

This philosophy continues inside, with a tight cockpit that’s inspired by aviation and space travel, said Renault, with “every detail designed to maximise performance, comfort and efficiency”.

Although it still features everyday controls such as cruise control, the push for weight-saving has resulted in the driver’s seat being swapped for a hammock-style stretched canvas arrangement that adapts to the body shape of the driver. This is supported by thin carbon blades.

Renault will begin testing the Filante in the spring, first in wind tunnels and then on track.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

 Mini Hatch 1.5 Cooper Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£17,995
27,530miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q5 2.0 TDI 40 S Line S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£39,650
6,032miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A3 1.0 TFSI 30 S Line Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£26,280
4,278miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q3 1.5 TFSI CoD 35 S Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£21,160
60,221miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi RS5 2.9 TFSI V6 Carbon Black Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£47,730
36,502miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech GT EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,560
15,631miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi 2 AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,039
42,523miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£10,140
64,039miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KAROQ 1.5 TSI SE L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,790
41,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Porsche 911 GT3 review 2024 001 front tracking
Porsche 911 GT3
Porsche 911 GT3
Renault 5 review. front cornering
Renault 5
Renault 5
alfa romeo giulia qv review 2025 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
9
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
citroen C4 X review 2025 001 panning
Citroen C4 X
Citroen C4 X
Isuzu D Max review 2025 001 front tracking
Isuzu D-Max
6
Isuzu D-Max

View all car reviews