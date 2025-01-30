Renault shoots for EV range record with new Filante concept

The Renault Filante Record 2025 has been created as a "laboratory on wheels" to push the boundaries of energy efficiency in EVs and uses new technology and materials that will trickle down into future production cars.

Fitted with a special 87kWh battery pack and weighing just 1000kg, the Filante Record 2025 has the goal of setting new records for distance travelled on a single charge, with learnings used by Renault to make its EVs as efficient as possible.

Key to breaking records is the Filante’s slippery body. The single-seater’s streamlined shape is inspired by the historic 40 CV des Records, Nervasport des Records and Étoile Filante ('Shooting Star') of the 1920s, 1930s and 1950s, all designed to break speed records.

Created in partnership with French racing specialist Ligier, the Filante’s design optimises airflow. Its 5.12m-long body (the same length as a Range Rover) allows for better control of the aerodynamic flow, as does its 1.19m height (lower than a Citroën Ami).

The Filante's 87kWh battery pack has been developed by Renault's EV division, Ampere. It features cells that are integrated directly into the pack without intermediate modules, to optimise space. Cased in a lightweight carbon, it weighs less than 600kg and is just 1.71m wide.

The pack offers the same capacity as that of the Renault Scenic, a blocky two-tonne SUV that can achieve 379 miles from a full charge.

While the Filante will achieve a much greater range than the Scenic, any learnings from eking out more miles per kilowatt could allow the French brand to fit smaller batteries into its cars while achieving the same range, thus reducing the cost of EVs.

For reference, Citroën CEO Thierry Koskas recently told Autocar that batteries are the biggest barrier to cutting EV prices, accounting for around 40% of a car's overall cost.

The special battery is also a key reason for the Filante's featherweight 1000kg total – another key tenet for achieving efficiency records.