BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Renault 4 crossover is a retro rebirth for 1960s hatchback
UP NEXT
New 2023 Mercedes EQE SUV gets 677bhp range-topper

Renault 4 crossover is a retro rebirth for 1960s hatchback

French EV mixes new-era tech with a nod to the past and will launch in 2025
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
4 mins read
17 October 2022

The reborn Renault 4 is a retro-styled electric crossover primed to become the French brand's best-selling EV when it launches in 2025.

Twinned with the lower-slung and similarly nostalgic 2024 Renault 5 supermini, it will be the second car to use Renault's compact CMF-BEV architecture and will be built alongside the 5 at Renault's new ElectriCity production hub in northern France. 

The 4 has appeared for the first time in concept form at the Paris motor show, wearing an outlandish off-road-themed bodykit in reference to the modified Renault 4s that take part in the yearly 4L Trophy rally across the Moroccan desert.

Related articles

The original 4 – variously referred to as the world's first mass-production hatchback, MPV and crossover – was a hugely important car for Renault and sold more than eight million units across a three-decade production run. In reviving its name and some of its defining design cues, Renault is hinting at similar volume aspirations for the electric second coming. 

"It was a car you could drive in the countryside, you could drive off road, you could drive in the city," designer Sandeep Bhambra told Autocar. "So that versatility was part of the brief: we wanted to make the 4 the most versatile car in the segment, whereas the 5 is more of an urban city car."

So while the production-spec 4 will lose the '4Ever Trophy' concept's more rugged cues and sit slightly closer to the ground (Bhambra said: "Whatever you see in the body colour is very, very close to production"), the focus on practicality and utility will remain.

Measuring 4060mm long and with a wheelbase of 2570mm, the concept is slightly smaller than the Captur but a tad larger than the Clio. With the lack of a combustion motor up front, and with no transmission tunnel running through the cabin, it should offer an overall boost in space and functionality. Renault has yet to show the interior of the 4 or 5, but a reveal is expected next year.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

 

Product boss Laure Gregoire gave Autocar an idea of the differences in priority between the 4 and 5: "In the B-SUV segment, one customer out of two uses it as their main car and 50% as a second car, so you have a bigger scope of usage than on the B-hatch [Renault 5] which is more specialised.

"On this one, we need more roominess, more practicality. This is where the Renault 4 will separate itself from the 5. This is what we are working on."

The 4 will draw its power from a 42kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese battery mounted under the floor and expected to give a range of around 250 miles. It will be propelled by a 134bhp synchronous motor on the front axle, which should enable a 0-62mph time of less than 9.0sec mark. These figures will position the crossover as a rival to the Vauxhall Mokka Electric and MG ZS EV.

Renault bosses would not be drawn on the potential for more powerful or four-wheel-drive variants at this early stage, but sibling performance brand Alpine will launch a 215bhp hot version of the 5 in 2024, so a technically identical 4 would not be an impossibility.

There is also no suggestion the 4 is in line for a hydrogen-assisted powertrain, as previewed by the recent Scenic Vision concept. "Hydrogen is another topic for another project," said Gregoire, citing the company's ambition for pure-EVs to account for 65% of its sales by 2025, and 90% by 2030.

Advertisement
Back to top

But just as important as the car itself is the way Renault will sell it. Gregoire told Autocar: "It's a new product, but it's also a new business that we have to invent, of course, to keep it as accessible and affordable as possible for the customers". She referenced the roughly 90% of cars in France that are leased and suggested that the 4 has been conceived partly with a focus on subscription services. Notably, the Renault Group's newly hived-off mobility sub-brand, Mobilize, which operates on a subscription model, is expected to account for 30% of the company's total revenues by 2030 - a push in which the 4 could play a core role.

But a headline on-the-road price of around £25,000 for private customers looks likely, based on earlier suggestions that the 4 will command a premium over the 5, which bosses are keen to launch at sub-£20k. 

New 4 not a 4x4

Underneath the Dakar-flavoured bodykit, Renault's new EV crossiver is an urban-focused proposition, so the production car won't have...

A carbonfibre roof rack complete with huge spare tyre and emergency shovel

Advertisement
Back to top

100mm-thick arch cladding on each side and 19in wheels wrapped in 30in tyres

Reinforced protective plating running underneath the floor-mounted battery

Air compressors mounted within the rims to quickly change the tyre pressures

Advertisement
Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Renault Grand Scenic 1.5 DCi Dynamique TomTom Euro 5 5dr
2011
£2,990
99,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Captur 0.9 TCe ENERGY GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,500
13,549miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Captur 1.3 TCe ENERGY GT Line EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,250
8,303miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Renault Kadjar 1.3 TCe GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,000
17,413miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault CAPTUR 1.5 DCi ENERGY Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£12,599
19,650miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Clio 1.2 16V Dynamique Nav Euro 6 5dr
2016
£8,449
38,127miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Captur 1.5 DCi ENERGY Dynamique MediaNav Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£7,760
49,095miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Clio 1.5 DCi Dynamique MediaNav Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£4,995
92,196miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Laguna 1.5 DCi Eco2 Dynamique Euro 4 5dr
2009
£1,595
133,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 17 October 2022

 Looks like a small car body sat on a 4x4 underpinning?, it just looks odd.

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives