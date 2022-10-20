Renault design boss: electrification allows us to revive icons

The Renault 4ever concept revealed at the Paris motor show previews the brand's second retro-inspired electric car, following the earlier Renault 5.

After the reveal we caught up with Renault Group design executive vice president Laurens van den Acker, who detailed the process of reinventing a classic, the design opportunities afforded by electrification, and the future of Alpine and Dacia styling.

After reviving the 5, how was it doing the same for the 4?

"After the 5, we couldn’t not talk about the 4… We have a chance to reinvent our icons like this with the energy transition. They’ve become relevant again. So many memories contribute to them. For many it was their first car to drive, their holiday car, where they had their first kiss. When cars all go EV, they risk becoming banal, but these cars help answer that."

How closely does this concept preview the 4?

"I love concept cars and have done my share of dream cars, but this is not the style of Luca [de Meo, Group Renault boss]. We make a promise and keep to it. With the 5, what you see is what you get. With the 4, it’s still two years away, but the upper half is still essentially very close, the lights, the cabin."

Was the 4 an easy car to reinvent?

"With the 5, it was relatively painless. It just came out the pens of our designers. The 4 was more laborious. It [the original] was not a pretty car! People didn’t buy it for beauty. It took more effort."

Could you have reinvented the 4 and 5 previously as petrol cars?

"I don’t think we could have done them as ICE cars. You’d have needed a big front overhang, the wheels couldn’t be as big, the turning circle would be impacted. Due to EVs, we can now reinvent icons."