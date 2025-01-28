BACK TO ALL NEWS
Renault bets big on full hybrids as rival firms invest in PHEVs

CEO says flagship Rafale makes sense as a plug-in hybrid, but smaller cars will either be full hybrid or electric

Felix Page
News
4 mins read
28 January 2025

Renault is betting big on full-hybrid powertrains as a means of transitioning its cars and customers to pure-electric power, and has no plans to expand its PHEV offering beyond the flagship Rafale

Company CEO Fabrice Cambolive told Autocar that the decision to focus on full-hybrids – a move that contrasts starkly with heavy recent investment in PHEVs from BMW, Audi, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo and Stellantis – is in acknowledgement of their usability and packaging constraints.

He said: “Three or four years ago it was not obvious, choosing between mild, full, plug-in hybrid or pure-EV - there were a lot of different ways to manage your engine line-up.

What we decided is to bet on full hybrid, because for me that is the easiest way to have low-consumption cars and to prepare our customers to go to EVs,” added Cambolive, highlighting the ‘EV feeling’ they give at low speeds, without the need to be plugged in. 

Renault's sole plug-in hybrid – and likely to be its last – is the top-spec Rafale E-Tech 4x4, which unusually combines a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol with three EV motors - one on each axle and a starter-generator in the gearbox. A 22kWh battery supplies enough energy for 66 miles of WLTP-rated electric range.

Because the Rafale's PHEV powertrain is based on the lower-powered full-hybrid system, it operates with electric assistance even when the traction battery is empty - making it what Cambolive calls a plug-in hybrid, hybrid.

He touted the resultant high-efficiency urban running as a primary advantage of this set-up, as well as the outright maximum range of 600 miles when both the fuel tank and battery are brimmed, and the fact that you benefit from much more torque and acceleration.

Cambolive also said you don't consume more [energy] when your battery is empty, which is, for me, one of the biggest problems of normal plug-in hybrid cars.

But he has no intention of adapting this concept to suit other models in the Renault line-up, leaving the Rafale as the only recipient of this complex new drivetrain.

It is unusual for a mainstream manufacturer to invest in a bespoke powertrain for one model - particularly one as complex as the Rafale PHEVs – but Cambolive said the fact that the SUV was already offered as a full hybrid made its development more cost-effective.

It's only the addition of plug-in hybrid technology that we had before, with hybrid technology we have also elsewhere. Its an intelligent way to associate two technologies which were already available,” he said.

Despite that, it will not be scaled down to fit in other models in the Renault line-up - mainly because the Rafale’s large footprint means it can take full advantage of the multi-energy arrangement.

Until 2021, Renault offered plug-in hybrid versions of the Megane and Captur, but Cambolive said it no longer makes sense to offer a PHEV in smaller cars. 

Look at the Scenic: it has more than 600km [373 miles] of autonomy,” he said, as an example. “Why should we propose a car of this size with a plug-in hybrid solution, which perhaps in terms of package would not be so interesting – or unique – as Rafale can be in its segment?

When you go to the lower segments, if you can't afford to charge the car, you have a full-hybrid solution, and its far enough. Otherwise, you shift to EV. The plug-in hybrid was the cherry on the cake, but with advantages that are linked to the size of the car.

You can put a big tank, you can put four 'engines' - but you need space to do that in a car, basically, and with some cars up to 4.4 metres, I don't know if it's worth it.

Asked if Renaults push towards a full-hybrid line-up means it has launched its final pure-combustion car, Cambolive said it depends on the market.

We still have ICE engines in a lot of countries, of course, in Europe and especially in the UK. I think that in the short term we will really be focused on hybrid and pure-BEV cars,” he added.

That casts doubt on the next generation of Renaults best-selling UK model, the Clio, continuing to be offered with a pure-petrol powertrain when it is launched in 2026.

Cambolive said that hybridising B-segment cars is becoming more interesting each time as battery prices go down, tax on pure-ICE models increases and residual prices for electrified cars gain ground over the pure-ICE alternatives. 

Car valuation body Cap HPI currently forecasts that a Clio hybrid in Techno trim, costing £23,075 new, would be worth £9200 after four years and 48,000 miles - a decrease of 60%. A comparably specified pure-petrol model, costing £19,920, would go down to £7650 - a 62% drop, and Cambolive suggested the disparity will become more impactful over the coming years. 

You can see in the last two or three years that the differential is widening, he said.

Nonetheless, the Clio remains comfortably Renault’s best-selling car in the UK and of the approximately 17,500 examples it sold here last year, more than 8000 were pure-petrol, so it remains an important part of the line-up. 

Given the new Clio is set to be a heavily restyled version of today’s car, it is technically possible it can continue to offer the choice of powertrain, but Renault remains tight-lipped on when to expect further details.

Join the debate

Comments
6
Add a comment…
Bob Cat Brian 28 January 2025

'Full Hybrid' is a complete mysnomer for these. 

Ultimately, the only fuel you put in the car in a full hybrid is petrol, so it is a petrol car.

PHEVs are 'Full Hybrid' as you could travel after putting petrol OR electrical energy into the car.

xxxx 28 January 2025

I love the smell of a major car CEO dissing PHEV's in morning.

That and the ridiculous official mpg figures of 500 plus now being reviewed spell danger to the tax dodger.

harf 28 January 2025

Ah, one of my pet hates, the nonsense of quoting percentage depreciation. The hybrid has lost 'only' 60% of it's value, so that must be better than the ICE losing 62% - actually no.

Consumers pay for cars in £, not %. The hybrid has lost £13875, the ICE car £12270. Don't forget higher interest payments also on the hybrid which costs about £3k more.

i appreciate it's all about the lease costs these days, but just had to get that off my chest. 

scotty5 28 January 2025

I couldn't agree more.

