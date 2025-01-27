BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Renault 5 to stay fresh with latest EV tech but design won't change
UP NEXT
Lexus drops LS from UK line-up after 35 years on sale

Renault 5 to stay fresh with latest EV tech but design won't change

Electric supermini is in line for important battery and tech upgrades in coming years but don't expect a 'facelift'

Felix Page
News
4 mins read
27 January 2025

Renault will preserve the new 5 supermini’s retro design for as long as possible but keep the car competitive throughout its life cycle with upgrades to its drivetrain and technology. 

Company CEO Fabrice Cambolive outlined his plans for the Renault 5 on the sidelines of the 2025 What Car? Awards, where the supermini was named Car of the Year - just days after also being named the European Car of the Year. 

He attributed the 5’s early acclaim to its striking, 1970s-inspired design, technological capability and distinctive handling characteristics – “when you win like that, it’s because you are different” – and said Renault will bolster these attributes to ensure it stays fresh but will not drastically change its design at any point. 

Related articles

“The good point of R5 is that we would like to stay with this design as long as we can,” Cambolive said. 

Renault will not look to change the "details" of the 5, but rather update "very, very precise elements" throughout the car's life cycle, Cambolive suggested. "It's opening a lot of creativity for [head designer] Gilles Vidal and his team to keep the same car, but different. That's the idea for R5."

From a technical standpoint, the Renault 5 lines up neatly – in terms of range, power and charge speed – with its current Vauxhall Corsa Electric, Peugeot e-208 and Mini Cooper E rivals – and Cambolive suggested the firm is committed to ensuring it remains so as those cars are upgraded and renewed, and as the electric supermini market expands.

"We have to invest in the way we do our battery management, for sure. We'll invest in terms of connectivity, and we could invest also in the versatility and modularity of the car,” he said.

According to traditional timelines, the 5 should be up for a facelift in around 2028, at about the same time as Renault introduces a new generation of electric cars with vastly improved efficiency, rapid charging and much cheaper batteries, as previewed by the Embleme concept.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Isuzu D Max review 2025 001 front tracking
Isuzu D-Max
6
Isuzu D-Max
Citroen C4 review 2025 001 front tracking
Citroën C4
Citroën C4
KGM Actyon review 2025001 front tracking
KGM Actyon
KGM Actyon
renault rafale front cornering
Renault Rafale
7
Renault Rafale
Tesla Model 3 RT 20191612
Used Tesla Model 3 2017-2023 review
Used Tesla Model 3 2017-2023 review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Renault 5 review. front cornering

Renault 5

The Renault 5 is back as a modern recreation of a small car legend – this time, with electric power

Read our review
Back to top

While these cars will be based on a new platform, separate from the 5's CMF-BEV structure, it's likely that the supermini will be able to take advantage of the promised technological developments - chiefly a new battery chemistry that's claimed to cut costs by up to 50% and support sub-15min charge times in its most advanced form.

Before that, in 2026, Renault will swap its mainstream EV batteries – including that in the 5 – from NMC to LFP, which it says will reduce costs by 20% while having no impact on range. It’s not yet clear whether that will translate directly to an identical reduction in list price, but if it does, the 5 could drop below £20,000 in the UK. 

The 5 is headed to UK dealerships in the coming weeks, having already become the best-selling electric car in Renault’s home market of France, where it was launched in October last year - aping the success of the original Renault 5, which was France’s best-selling car from 1972-1986.

Cambolive hailed the R5’s early critical and commercial success as a sign of its potential to claim a large share of Europe’s EV market but said he doesn’t expect it to immediately be as popular as its petrol-powered siblings, the Clio and Dacia Sandero. 

He said: "Even though we are in the fifth year of the Clio, last year it was number two in Europe, just after Sandero, with both cars increasing a lot. But I don't know if we have to fix or to pursue objectives like that - to be number one and so on. For me, what is important is the capacity of R5 to break the glass ceiling of EV adoption.”

The role of the Renault 5 is primarily a conquest one, Cambolive said, with the aim that customers buy the supermini "not because they want to go to an EV, but because they want the R5". 

"The main objective is to extend our coverage to the other price brackets up to €25,000," he said – referencing the upcoming Renault 4 crossover and Twingo supermini that will round out Renault's line-up of small, affordable EVs – "and then we will count the sales." 

But, Cambolive said, while outright sales dominance is not the ultimate target for the 5, "I don't see any reason not to be among the leaders on the market next year".

Advertisement
Back to top

Europe's best-selling electric cars are mostly SUVs, with the likes of the Skoda Enyaq, Volkswagen ID 4, Volvo EX30 and BMW iX1 featuring in the top 10, but the 5's early success in France – where it was the most popular electric car in November and December – suggests it has potential to capture a large share of the European market.

The Tesla Model Y has long been the region's best-selling electric car – and recently the most popular car in general – but Cambolive said matching the American car's mammoth sales figures (nearly 18,000 in November alone) with the R5 "is not such an objective for us". 

He acknowledged that concerns around EV utility remain an inhibitive factor for growth – "it's normal for new adopters shifting from ICE to EV to be very cautious" – but said 40% of Renault 5 orders in France are for the smaller-battery, 190-mile entry version, suggesting that is becoming less of a concern.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Renault 5 cars for sale

 Renault 5 1.4 Turbo GT 3dr
1989
£17,995
122,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 1 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
FastRenaultFan 27 January 2025
That's good to see that they intend to stick with the current award winning design for as long as they can and just update the things that really need updating. That makes sense and will also keep the resale value of the 5e good as well.

Latest Reviews

Isuzu D Max review 2025 001 front tracking
Isuzu D-Max
6
Isuzu D-Max
Citroen C4 review 2025 001 front tracking
Citroën C4
Citroën C4
KGM Actyon review 2025001 front tracking
KGM Actyon
KGM Actyon
renault rafale front cornering
Renault Rafale
7
Renault Rafale
Tesla Model 3 RT 20191612
Used Tesla Model 3 2017-2023 review
Used Tesla Model 3 2017-2023 review

View all car reviews