Range Rover Velar gains R-Dynamic Black Limited Edition

Land Rover has launched an R-Dynamic Black Limited Edition of its Range Rover Velar SUV, introducing an extensive black finish and interior add-ons to the standard car.

The limited-edition variant, of which only 500 will be produced, is based on Land Rover’s D180 R-Dynamic SE Velar.

As well as the black look, the model is also available in metallic grey. Other exterior features include tinted windows and a panoramic glass roof.

The Black Limited Edition rolls on 21in gloss black alloy wheels. Adaptive Dynamics suspension, optional for the entry-level Velar, comes as standard on the dark-set car.

Inside, the interior is decked out in ebony-coloured leather, complemented by an ebony headlining and a heated steering wheel.

The new Velar retains the 2.0-litre diesel powertrain of the D180 R-Dynamic SE. It produces 177bhp, which is delivered through an automatic gearbox to all four wheels. The benchmark sprint of 0-62mph is achieved in 8.4sec and the top speed is 125mph.