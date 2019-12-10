Range Rover Velar gains R-Dynamic Black Limited Edition

Land Rover will release 500 Black Edition cars, which have dark gloss and interior enhancements
10 December 2019

Land Rover has launched an R-Dynamic Black Limited Edition of its Range Rover Velar SUV, introducing an extensive black finish and interior add-ons to the standard car.

The limited-edition variant, of which only 500 will be produced, is based on Land Rover’s D180 R-Dynamic SE Velar.

As well as the black look, the model is also available in metallic grey. Other exterior features include tinted windows and a panoramic glass roof.

The Black Limited Edition rolls on 21in gloss black alloy wheels. Adaptive Dynamics suspension, optional for the entry-level Velar, comes as standard on the dark-set car.

Inside, the interior is decked out in ebony-coloured leather, complemented by an ebony headlining and a heated steering wheel.

The new Velar retains the 2.0-litre diesel powertrain of the D180 R-Dynamic SE. It produces 177bhp, which is delivered through an automatic gearbox to all four wheels. The benchmark sprint of 0-62mph is achieved in 8.4sec and the top speed is 125mph.

Range Rover Velar

Range Rover Velar

Fourth Range Rover model has abundant style but how much breadth of ability does the Velar really have?

Jaguar Land Rover UK managing director Rawdon Glover said: “The Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic Black builds on Velar’s sophisticated design package, enhancing it for a customer who is looking for an element of differentiation. We look forward to delivering the first limited editions in early 2020.”

Pricing for the Velar R-Dynamic Black Limited Edition, which can be ordered now, starts at £56,995 or £499 per month over a 48-month contract.

Comments
1

Rods

10 December 2019

This does look the dog's danglies.

