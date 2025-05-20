Vauxhall has previewed its the upcoming Mokka GSe with a rally inspired concept.

The Mokka GSe Rally prototype is based on the current crossover and features Bilstein rally suspension, a racing gearbox, and a lightweight chassis.

According to Vauxhall, the concept is also the world's first rally car currently being developed according to the FIA's new eRally5 regulations, meaning it could potentially be used in global rally series from next year.

Underneath, it draws power from the same 54kWh battery as the standard Mokka, and adopts the same 278bhp, 254lb ft single-motor setup from its Abarth 600e Stellantis sibling.

While no further technical specs have been given, in the 600e, the same powertrain yield 0-62mph times of 5.9sec. It also, like the 600e, gets limited-slop differential.

Visually, underneath the GSe Rally’s striking design, it showcases a car that is clearly differentiated in styling terms to the standard Mokka with a front and rear diffs, flared wheel arches and larger alloys.

These production-ready features - largely unusual for a concept – point to what we can expect from the upcoming Mokka GSe, a car which was recently teased by Vauxhall/Opel CEO Florian Huettl and which is expected to be revealed in the coming months.

The video also announced the sub brand would ditch models with combustion engines such as the previous Astra GSe

In addition to the Mokka GSe, Huettl hinted that there will be further news on more electric Vauxhalls. He said: “[GSe] is also a promise that [Vauxhall’s] electric future will not be driven by compromise. There is more to come in 2025 – we are just getting started.”