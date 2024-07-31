Radical electric Audi A6 brings 466-mile range and hot 543bhp S6

The Audi A6 has gone electric for its sixth generation, taking the fight to the BMW i5 and Mercedes EQE with up to 543bhp and more than 466 miles of range.

Unlike its primary rivals, which run adjacent to the combustion-engined E-Class and 5 Series, Audi has opted to transition one of its most important models to solely electric power. In turn, the outgoing petrol and diesel A6 will adopt the A7 moniker – previously reserved for Audi’s luxury four-door coupé – for a new generation that will arrive next year.

Visually, the new A6 E-tron remains faithful to the concept of the same name that was shown three years ago. The addition of equipment required for production – larger air intakes, full-size headlights and ADAS sensors – has made for a lightly restyled front end, but the sleek, muscular proportions remain intact.

The saloon follows its high-riding stablemate, the Q6 E-tron, onto the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, offering 800V electrics as well as a broad range of battery packs and powertrains.

The headline performance statistic is the range-topping Sportback’s claimed range of more than 466 miles, which eclipses the official figures for the equivalent i5 (356 miles) and EQE (429 miles). The estate-bodied A6 E-tron Avant concedes 19 miles of range, owing to its less aerodynamic shape, pegging it at a claimed 447 miles.

A key component in achieving those figures is a new and more efficient 94.9kWh (usable capacity) battery, which has been designed specifically for the PPE platform and comprises 12 modules and 180 cells. Audi has also confirmed that a 10-module 79kWh unit will become available shortly after the new A6’s launch.

Both batteries use a new lithium ion nickel-manganesecobalt make-up that is said to enable a 30% improvement in cell density over with the packs in the Q8 E-tron and E-tron GT.

The A6 can be recharged at 11kW on a domestic AC supply through either of its charging ports – mounted on each of the car’s rear haunches – but the driver’s side port can also take DC at rates of up to 270kW. An upgrade to 22kW AC charging is planned for later in the car’s life cycle.