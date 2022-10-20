BACK TO ALL NEWS
Red-hot Porsche Taycan Turbo GT spotted ahead of 2024 launch

Aerodynamic design changes for the Tesla Model S Plaid rival hint at increased performance
13 September 2023

Porsche is taking the power battle to Tesla with a new ultra-hot version of the Taycan.

It’s set to be called the Turbo GT, and our spies have papped it ahead of its launch, set for 2024.

The new Tesla Model S Plaid rival was spotted at the Nürburgring as it attempted to set a new lap record for electric production cars, with factory driver Lars Kern behind the wheel.

Rain hampered the attempt; our man on the ground recorded a time of 7min 5sec, some 20sec behind the Nürburgring lap record of the Rimac Nevera.

A facelifted Taycan is on the cards for 2024, and this Turbo GT model should be the range-topper. 

Upgrades include a huge rear wing, new bumpers, a rear air intake and new headlights.

Porsche insiders remain tight lipped about the power figures, but we expect it to offer close to 1000bhp in order for it to keep up with the Model S Plaid.

Of course, Porsche is already ahead of Tesla in terms of lap records. Fitted with a performance package available only in Germany, a Taycan rounded the 12.9-mile circuit in 7min 33sec in 2022, beating the Model S Plaid by 2sec.

Porsche Taycan
1 Porsche Taycan RWD tracking
Available through Porsche Tequipment, the package included RS Spyder-design 21in wheels with Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres and a significant update to the Taycan’s chassis-control system.

The next-generation Taycan should arrive in 2027. It will lead Porsche's electric future, alongside an electric Porsche Panamera and four other EVs. 

1 Porsche Taycan RWD tracking

Porsche Taycan

Porsche’s world-beating EV now comes as a £70k, rear-driven Tesla Model S and BMW i4 rival. Should they worry?

Join the debate

Comments
6
xxxx 21 October 2022

Model S rival, cannot remember the last time I saw a new Model S.

Nickktod 20 October 2022

If there are going to be both an electric Panamera and a second generation Taycan, is one of them going to get smaller? Surely one of them can't get bigger - they are both 5 metres long give or take already, not much less than an S Class.

martin_66 20 October 2022

Interesting headline: "High performance Porsche Taycan".

When the slowest Taycan does 0-60 in 5.4 seconds, is there any other sort?

567 20 October 2022

Although the fastest Taycan currently does 0-60 in 2.8 seconds. They mean a faster Taycan than that.

