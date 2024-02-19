BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid gets 536bhp, 59-mile EV range
UP NEXT
Alpine A290 EV hot hatch drops disguise before June reveal

New Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid gets 536bhp, 59-mile EV range

E-Hybrid flagship saloon gets larger battery, faster charging times and up to 536bhp for new generation
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
19 February 2024

The new Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid has been revealed with shorter charging times and a longer electric-only range than its predecessor - and it's quicker off the mark than the BMW M3

Available to order now from £90,300, the new plug-in hybrid is the latest version of the third-generation Panamera, which was revealed late last year and is due in UK dealerships in the coming months. 

It’s available in two forms, both featuring a twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine, an electric motor and a 25.9kWh battery.

Related articles

Larger in capacity by 8kWh (but not much larger physically) than before, it gives an EV range of 59 miles. It's capable of charging in 2hr 39min from a domestic charger, 1hr 26min faster than its predecessor.

It can also be topped up at rates of up to 88kW by the car's regenerative braking system.

The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid’s V6 produces 300bhp on its own, but with the help of a new, weight-optimised motor in the PDK eight-speed automatic gearbox, total output is put at 463bhp and 480lb ft. 

That means a 0-62mph time of 4.1sec and a top speed of 173mph. 

The £102,100 Panamera 4S E-Hybrid uses the same engine but with an extra 48bhp, taking it to a combined 536bhp and 553lb ft, which trims the 0-62mph time to just 3.7sec and hikes the top speed to 180mph.

The 59-mile EV range and CO2 emissions of 22-34g/km, depending on spec, put the new Panamera PHEV in the UK's 8% BIK tax bracket.

An even more powerful Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is expected to join the ranks down the line. It could surpass the 671bhp and 626lb ft of the previous iteration, which would make it one of the quickest plug-in hybrids on sale. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series
skoda scala review 2024 01
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
fiat 500c hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front
Fiat 500 Hybrid
6
Fiat 500 Hybrid
volvo xc40 recharge review 2024 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40
7
Volvo XC40

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Porsche Panamera front driving

Porsche Panamera prototype review

Four-seat grand-tourer brings yet more performance and luxury to the business end of the market

Read our review
Back to top

PHEV Panameras are distinguished from pure-ICE models by way of an aerodynamically optimised front bumper and the option of green or black brake calipers, but the overall design remains the same.

Porsche’s new Active Suspension Management (PASM) system is also available as an option; it can adjust the dampers 13 times every second in response to the behaviour of the car.

The Panamera PHEV is still equipped with four driving modes, but the Hybrid Auto mode has been updated with a new functionality that reads the road ahead and adjusts where power should be sent and from which source. 

Carried over from before is E-Hold mode, which preserves the charge of the battery, and E-Charge mode, which sends charge to the battery above 34mph and caps the total charge at 80%.

The state of charge at which the PHEV can enter Sport and Sport Plus modes has also been lowered from 30-80% to 20-30%.

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Editorial Apprentice

Jonathan is an editorial apprentice working with Autocar. He has held this position since September 2022, having graduated from the University of Glasgow with a degree in Geography and Business & Management before moving to London to pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves writing news stories, updating and uploading articles for the Autocar website and making sure they are optimised for search engines, helping with social media and building his experience overall.

used Porsche Panamera cars for sale

Porsche PANAMERA 4.0T V8 Turbo Sport Turismo PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£59,995
50,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Porsche PANAMERA 4.8T V8 Turbo S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£39,949
61,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Porsche Panamera 3.6 V6 PDK Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£21,995
53,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Porsche PANAMERA 2.9 V6 4 Saloon PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£59,950
25,980miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Porsche Panamera 3.0D V6 TiptronicS Euro 5 5dr
2012
£18,995
64,958miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Porsche Panamera 4.8 V8 GTS PDK 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£31,980
62,360miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Porsche Panamera 4.0 V8 E-Hybrid 14kWh Turbo S Saloon PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£69,989
53,592miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Porsche Panamera 4.0 TD V8 4S Saloon PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£42,889
86,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Porsche PANAMERA 3.0D V6 TiptronicS Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£23,990
71,700miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 347 cars
Powered By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Boris9119 19 February 2024

The Panny has always been one of Porsches least loved offspring, however last November I was at a Porsche 'jolly' in Stuttgart and got talking to one of the engineers who was on hand for questions and answers. He said the Panny was the car most loved by the engineers because it can drive, handle and perform like a 911, but at the same time it is a 4 door saloon with a large boot and available with an electric only capability. He was adament it was the most complete product Porsche offers. I still don't want one, but the specs for this latest version validate his enthusiasm.

Just Saying 20 February 2024
I feel there's a Porsche ambassador role for you Boris. I'll watch this space! Best wishes, JS

Latest Reviews

01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series
skoda scala review 2024 01
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
fiat 500c hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front
Fiat 500 Hybrid
6
Fiat 500 Hybrid
volvo xc40 recharge review 2024 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40
7
Volvo XC40

View all car reviews