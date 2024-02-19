New Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid gets 536bhp, 59-mile EV range

The new Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid has been revealed with shorter charging times and a longer electric-only range than its predecessor - and it's quicker off the mark than the BMW M3.

Available to order now from £90,300, the new plug-in hybrid is the latest version of the third-generation Panamera, which was revealed late last year and is due in UK dealerships in the coming months.

It’s available in two forms, both featuring a twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine, an electric motor and a 25.9kWh battery.

Larger in capacity by 8kWh (but not much larger physically) than before, it gives an EV range of 59 miles. It's capable of charging in 2hr 39min from a domestic charger, 1hr 26min faster than its predecessor.

It can also be topped up at rates of up to 88kW by the car's regenerative braking system.

The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid’s V6 produces 300bhp on its own, but with the help of a new, weight-optimised motor in the PDK eight-speed automatic gearbox, total output is put at 463bhp and 480lb ft.

That means a 0-62mph time of 4.1sec and a top speed of 173mph.

The £102,100 Panamera 4S E-Hybrid uses the same engine but with an extra 48bhp, taking it to a combined 536bhp and 553lb ft, which trims the 0-62mph time to just 3.7sec and hikes the top speed to 180mph.

The 59-mile EV range and CO2 emissions of 22-34g/km, depending on spec, put the new Panamera PHEV in the UK's 8% BIK tax bracket.

An even more powerful Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is expected to join the ranks down the line. It could surpass the 671bhp and 626lb ft of the previous iteration, which would make it one of the quickest plug-in hybrids on sale.