Porsche reveals augmented-reality ready electric Macan

Full interior details of Porsche’s ambitious new electric Macan have been revealed ahead of the car’s full reveal.

Like with the new Panamera, the yet-to-be-fully-named electric Macan borrows the Driver Experience control concept first shown in the Taycan. This means physical driving controls are grouped together, rather than being behind different menus on a touchscreen.

There are three screens in total. The first is a 12.6-inch driver’s display behind the steering wheel, which now houses in-built navigation with Apple Maps via Apple CarPlay and Google Maps with Android Auto.

Drivers will also be able to control Porsche’s first head-up display with augmented reality tech via the screen too.

The system uses environmental data and the position of the car along with cameras to run a live feed to the driver so it can display real time information. For example, navigation arrows are displayed in the correct turn lane lane.

This also supports the functions of some driver assistance systems, such as activated Adaptive Cruise Control, where the selected distance to the vehicle in front is virtually laid over the road in a carpet of dots. Warnings from the driver assistance systems can also be displayed in the AR area.

The central display is a 10.9-inch touchscreen complete with Porsche’s latest tech, while there’s also an optional 10.9-inch passenger display. The passenger can adjust settings for infotainment or navigation, browse through media or stream video on apps such as TikTok - although they will be viewing videos filmed in portrait on a landscape screen.