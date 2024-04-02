BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Porsche K1: Electric seven-seat luxury SUV shows off radical design
UP NEXT
BYD Seagull could come to UK in brand's affordable EV push

Porsche K1: Electric seven-seat luxury SUV shows off radical design

First pictures of Porsche's new range-topper, due in 2027 with 920V charging and sleek estate-SUV bodystyle
Greg Kable
News
4 mins read
2 April 2024

Porsche's largest and most luxurious car yet, codenamed K1, has been spotted for the first time, as testing begins some three years ahead of its scheduled launch.

New images, which look to have been taken at a Porsche testing facility, purport to show the new electric SUV undergoing dynamic testing, giving an early indication of its size and shape. 

Conceived to rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV and BMW iX but with the added utility benefits of a third row of seats, the K1 has been described previously as having a silhouette that is "part saloon, part crossover".

Related articles

These first images seem to corroborate that positioning, with the prototype seemingly standing as tall as the Cayenne but having a flatter roofline and a straighter back end, together with a longer wheelbase and a lower ride height. 

Gaps in the camouflage suggest it will be a close visual relation to the new Porsche Macan Electric, with a familiar LED headlight design and wraparound rear light bar, but bulky cladding and fake trim details obscure the fine details. 

It's unusual to see a car testing in production-spec bodywork as far as three years before its scheduled release, but the Macan Electric hit the road for the first time back in 2021, so it stands to reason its larger sibling's design has been locked in. 

Sources at Porsche have previously indicated the K1 – which will be more than five metres long – will offer "a completely new experience inside", as well as "strong performance" and automated driving. 

To give it suitable off-road capabilities, it's also said to feature considerable ride height in its most extreme driving mode. Ground clearance will be adjusted via sophisticated air suspension with multiple settings. 

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has described the car as “a very sporting interpretation of an SUV”, adding: "This new vehicle concept is designed to offer strong performance and automated driving with the typical Porsche flyline, along with a completely new experience inside the vehicle."

He added: "We're thereby underlining and strengthening our sporty luxury positioning. We're observing growing profit pools in this segment, in particular in China and the US."

Deputy chairman Lutz Meschke said the K1 was the "perfect match for the Chinese market".

When it arrives, the advanced four-wheel-drive flagship will head a growing Porsche line-up, consisting of seven individual models.

The K1 will offer the latest in synchronous electric motor, high-performance battery and rapid-charging technology – developments that, insiders at the company’s Zuffenhausen headquarters in Germany say, will extend its price well beyond the £150,500 of the existing ICE Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Jeep Renegade front driving
Jeep Renegade
6
Jeep Renegade
toyota land cruiser review 2024 01 watersplash
Toyota Land Cruiser
9
Toyota Land Cruiser
alfa romeo tonale review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Tonale
6
Alfa Romeo Tonale
bmw x6m review 2024 01 front tracking
BMW X6 M Competition
6
BMW X6 M Competition
01 Mazda MX 5 review 2024 front driving
Mazda MX-5
9
Mazda MX-5

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
1 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT fronttrack

Used Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021-2023 review

The super-SUV segment is no place for shrinking violets. Now Porsche dials it up to 11.

Read our review
Back to top

Already three years in conception and planning, the K1 aims to build on the success of the Porsche Cayenne and Porsche Macan, Porsche’s two best-selling models over the past two decades.

When it arrives, it will be the sixth Porsche EV after the Porsche Taycan, the electric Macan, an electric Porsche Boxster and Porsche Cayman pairing due in 2025 and an electric version of the Cayenne tentatively planned for launch in 2026. 

The K1 will be the first car to sit on Porsche’s adaptation of parent Volkswagen Group’s Scalable Systems Platform, known as SSP Sport. Although details are scarce, this is expected to offer more performance than the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture that underpins the electric Macan and the new Audi Q6 E-tron

The K1 has been tipped by insiders to run an 920V electrical system for even faster charging than 800V PPE-based models, and have oil cooling for its motors. What battery pack it could use remains under wraps, although it's expected to adopt a cell-to-chassis layout for added structural integrity, with a capacity of more than 100kWh and a WLTP range of more than 435 miles in its most efficient form. 

Other chassis tech planned for the K1 includes electronically controlled four-wheel steering that will offer up to 5deg of turning angle for the rear wheels to give added manoeuvrability at low speeds around town and greater agility at higher speeds. This feature will work in combination with an electronic differential providing a torque-vectoring effect between each individual rear wheel. 

Inside the K1, Porsche will focus on space. This is down to key architectural developments being pushed by Porsche for the new SSP Sport platform, such as a low cabin floor, courtesy of a slimline battery pack, and rear footwells similar to those of the J1 platform used by the existing Taycan. 

Production of the K1 is scheduled to take place alongside that of the electric Macan at Porsche’s factory in Leipzig, Germany – the same site responsible for the existing Macan, Cayenne and Porsche Panamera.

Advertisement

used Porsche Cayenne cars for sale

Porsche Cayenne 3.0 TD V6 Tiptronic 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£15,991
86,835miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Porsche Cayenne 3.0 TD V6 Tiptronic 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2011
£14,491
85,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Porsche Cayenne 3.0T V6 TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£37,895
65,472miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Porsche CAYENNE 3.0 V6 E-Hybrid 17.9kWh TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (3.6kW Charger)
2021
£52,249
43,700miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Porsche Cayenne 3.0 V6 E-Hybrid S TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£22,879
98,768miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Porsche Cayenne 4.2 TD V8 S Platinum Edition TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£32,995
60,380miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Porsche Cayenne 3.0h V6 S TiptronicS 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2010
£16,499
75,997miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Porsche Cayenne 4.2 TD V8 S Platinum Edition TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£34,995
63,900miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Porsche Cayenne 2.9T V6 S TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£57,990
29,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 853 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
25
Add a comment…
Cobnapint 3 April 2024
K1 = K eins = Cayennes

Maybe

Cobnapint 2 April 2024
'Sporty'...

Sporty. They keep saying it. And we keep shaking our heads. Give it a rest car manufacturers.

Peter Cavellini 2 April 2024

Wouldn't be going to build them if there isn't a market for it, would they?, and, what about Porsche's Petrol alternative fuel?, will they make anICE version to run on it?

Latest Reviews

Jeep Renegade front driving
Jeep Renegade
6
Jeep Renegade
toyota land cruiser review 2024 01 watersplash
Toyota Land Cruiser
9
Toyota Land Cruiser
alfa romeo tonale review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Tonale
6
Alfa Romeo Tonale
bmw x6m review 2024 01 front tracking
BMW X6 M Competition
6
BMW X6 M Competition
01 Mazda MX 5 review 2024 front driving
Mazda MX-5
9
Mazda MX-5

View all car reviews