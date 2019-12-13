Porsche and Lucasfilm create one-off Star Wars spaceship

Stuttgart teams up with movie giant to design a fantasy fighter with sports car-derived design cues
13 December 2019

Porsche has teamed up with Star Wars producer Lucasfilm to create a one-off spacecraft to promote the next instalment in the space-themed film franchise. 

Named Tri-Wing S-91 x Pegasus Starfighter, the starship will be presented as a five-foot-long scale model measuring at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on 16 December. 

The design process was undertaken by members of Porsche’s Weissach-based studio in conjunction with their counterparts at Lucasfilms San Francisco HQ. The result is an aircraft that bears a strong resemblance to iconic vehicles from the Star Wars franchise, while displaying a number of elements inspired by Porsche models. 

The vehicle’s front end references that of the new Taycan EV, with horizontally aligned headlight clusters that are flanked by prominent air intakes, while at the rear a 911-style louvred panel contains a centrally mounted third brake light. The brand’s trademark rear light bar also features. 

Inside, low-mounted sports seats are modelled on those in the 918 Spyder hypercar, while the instrument panel is said to be ‘clearly aligned with the driver’s axis’. 

Porsche 911

Porsche 911 Carrera S 2019 road test review - hero front

Wider, more powerful eighth-generation 911 is still eminently fast, and capable at all speeds

Michael Mauer, Vice President of Porsche’s styling department, said: “The design of the spaceship is harmoniously integrated into the Star Wars film world, while at the same time demonstrating clear analogies with the characteristic Porsche styling and proportions.

“The basic shape of the cabin, which tapers towards the rear, and a highly distinctive topography from the cockpit flyline to the turbines establish visual parallels with the iconic design of the 911 and the Taycan.”

Porsche will look to emphasise the design link between the fictional aircraft and its new Taycan production model by displaying the two side-by-side at the Star Wars premiere later this month. 

