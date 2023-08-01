Porsche 911 S/T: 518bhp, manual special is lightest 992

Porsche has celebrated the 911’s 60th birthday with a ‘purist’ special that weighs just 1380kg and pairs a short-range manual shifter with the 518bhp flat six from the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

Effectively a Porsche 911 GT3 Touring with GT3 RS underpinnings, the new 911 S/T has been conceived as a tribute to the racing version of the 1969 911 S, and above all aims to promote “sheer driving enjoyment”.

With the GT3 RS available only with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the 518bhp and 343lb ft 911 S/T becomes the most powerful car Porsche has yet equipped with a manual gearbox.

This six-speed manual has shorter ratios than that in the Porsche 911 GT3 and is engaged via a bespoke lightweight clutch – the single-mass flywheel is by itself said to shave 10.5kg.

This “noticeably improves” the responsiveness of the naturally aspirated boxer engine, which “now builds revs with especially bracing speed and directness”, said Porsche.

Stringent weight-shaving measures – including the omission of rear-steering and the extensive use of lightweight materials such as CFRP – mean it is also the lightest of the current-generation 911s. At just 1380kg, the 911 S/T is 45kg lighter than a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and 70kg lighter than the 911 GT3 RS, despite its more overt road-going focus.

Lightweight glass magnesium wheels also help to save weight, as does a lithium ion starter battery.