Automobili Pininfarina B95 is 1876bhp electric barchetta

Open-air sibling to Battista hypercar brings sub-2.0sec 0-62mph time and 186mph top speed
18 August 2023

Automobili Pininfarina has revealed a stunning electric barchetta, based on the underpinnings of the eye-catching, 1876bhp Pininfarinha Battista coupé. 

Named the B95, the roofless hypercar was revealed at the Monterey Car Week and takes direct inspiration from the firm’s Pura SUV concept presented earlier this year. 

With four permanent-magnet synchronous motors, it sends power through all four wheels, with torque-vectoring to improve agility and stability as required. 

Its whopping 1876bhp output allows it to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in fewer than 2.0sec, according to Pininfarina. It tops out at more than 186mph, notably down on the Battista’s 222mph top speed. 

Power comes from a 120kWh battery pack that can be recharged at a rate of 270kW, from 20-80% in 25 minutes.

Pininfarina has yet to disclose a range, but the Battista is officially capable of driving 296 miles between charges.

Underpinning the B95 is the same Rimac-built carbonfibre monocoque as in the Battista. It's exactly as long and tall as the coupé but measures 49mm wider.

It sits on 20in wheels at the front and 21in wheels at the rear, with aluminium centre locks.

Electronically adjustable aero screens deflect air over the cabin, which is identical to that of the Battista.

Bespoke helmets are available for order, said Pininfarina, allowing clients to match their car.

Inside the cabin, the B95 gains a tan-leather dashboard with black trim, plus black and tan stitching. 

Just 10 examples of the B95 will be produced, priced from €4.4 million (£3.8m). Pininfarina said it will offer “unlimited bespoke opportunities” to buyers, as with the Battista.

Autocar previously reported that the optional-extra spends on the 15 Battistas delivered thus far range from £344,000 to £950,000, with paint often being the most costly choice.

Read more

Pininfarina is set to drastically expand its operations in the coming years. It recently unveiled the Pura Vision, a concept previewing a rakish electric SUV that might eventually make it to production.

The B95 is the first road-going model to take inspiration from the Pura Vision.

