Peugeot 5008 gains styling and interior tweaks for 2020

Peugeot has updated its 5008 family SUV with a new look, enhanced technology and a streamlined trim structure, mirroring the recent facelift for its 3008 sibling.

Chief among the changes for the Skoda Kodiaq rival is a revised front end that brings the 5008 into line with Peugeot’s newer models, such as the 208 and 508. Like the 3008’s, it comprises a frameless grille that expands across the front, is connected to the bumper by fins and is flanked by the brand’s new fang-shaped daytime running lights.

The model number has also been applied to the leading edge of the bonnet for the first time, with gloss black side scoops, painted tread plates and redesigned headlights rounding off the styling tweaks.

LED headlights and brake lights are now fitted as standard across the range, with the rear ones now covered by a smoked panel that extends across the bootlid.

Inside, the 5008 gains Peugeot’s new i-Cockpit interior layout, comprising a 10.0in infotainment touchscreen, ‘piano key’ physical controls for essential functions and a customisable 12.3in digital gauge cluster that uses ‘normally black’ technology to offer higher-quality readouts than in the current car.

Wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are fitted at all trim levels and the facelift brings three new USB sockets.

A drive mode selector is now standard on 5008 models equipped with an automatic gearbox, allowing drivers to choose between Normal, Sport and Eco. Driver aids – including night vision, adaptive cruise control, lane position assist, automatic emergency braking and an upgraded traffic sign recognition function – are also now standard fitments.

As before, the 5008 can be specified with a choice of two petrol and two diesel engines, with power outputs ranging from 128bhp to 178bhp. The entry-level 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel can be specified with a six-speed manual gearbox or eight-speed automatic. The 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol and 2.0-litre diesel are automatic only.