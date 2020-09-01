BACK TO ALL NEWS
Peugeot 3008 receives restyle and new PHEV option for 2021
Toyota Land Cruiser gains more power, new technology for 2020

Peugeot 3008 receives restyle and new PHEV option for 2021

SUV redesigned to match newer stablemates, gains entry-level PHEV variant with 35 miles of electric range
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
1 September 2020

Peugeot’s 3008 compact SUV has been brought into line with its newer 208, 2008 and 508 stablemates with an updated design, upgraded interior technology and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain option. 

Chief among the styling tweaks is a new front end featuring a frameless grille, reshaped air intakes and the brand’s new vertically oriented LED daytime running lights, which also function as the indicators. The model number has also been applied above the grille for the first time. 

The more subtly restyled rear end gains LED brake and reversing lights, sequential indicators and a smoked light cover, which has been extended across the bootlid to “visually widen” the car.

Inside, the 3008 is now more closely linked to newer Peugeot models with the introduction of the brand’s latest i-Cockpit interior layout. The 12.3in digital instrument display now offers improved graphics and rendering for enhanced readability, the high-definition infotainment touchscreen has been upsized from 8.0in to 10.0in and a drive mode selector is fitted as standard across the range.

Combustion-powered cars can be driven in Normal, Sport and Eco modes, while electrified cars offer Electric, Hybrid and Sport options. 

The 3008 has also gained a new entry-level plug-in hybrid option to sit underneath the 296bhp, four-wheel-drive Hybrid4 300. As with the Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid, the new 3008 Hybrid 225 features the PSA Group’s 178bhp Puretech 180 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol motor mated to a 108bp electric motor for a combined 222bhp, which is sent to the front wheels only through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. 

The new plug-in option shares its 13.2kWh lithium ion battery with the more powerful car, and is capable of travelling up to 35 miles on electric power, compared to the Hybrid4’s 37 miles. Both cars can be charged in 1h45mins from a 7.4kW wall box.

  • Fiat 500 electric 2021 first drive review - hero front
    1 September 2020
    First Drive
    Fiat 500 2021 review
    Impressive first showing for new-era 500. Its fanbase will love it and even...
  • Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi 48v iMT 2020 first drive review - hero front
    28 August 2020
    First Drive
    Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi 48V iMT 2020 review
    Diesel power meets mild-hybrid technology to give Kia's hatchback...
  • BMW M2 CS 2020 road test review - hero front
    28 August 2020
    Car review
    BMW M2 CS
    BMW’s finest driving machine gains two famous letters but do they lift it to...

Car review
Peugeot 3008 review hero front

Peugeot 3008

Peugeot’s awkward high-rise hatchback turns stylish compact SUV, but faces stiff competition from Volvo's XC40, Mazda CX-5 and Honda CR-V

Read our review
Two petrol engines remain available: the Puretech 130 1.2-litre three-cylinder with a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed automatic, or the Puretech 180 1.6-litre four-cylinder available exclusively with the automatic. The BlueHDi 130 1.5-litre diesel engine has also been carried over.

The new 3008 is available in three trim levels, each of which can be upgraded with an optional equipment package. Entry-level Active trim, for example, is equipped as standard with 17in aluminium wheels, keyless ignition and dual-zone air conditioning - but gains extra kit including electrically folding mirrors and front parking sensors with application of the ‘Active Pack’. 

Prices for the updated 3008 will be confirmed closer to its European launch at the end of the year, and can be expected to mark a slight increase over the outgoing car. 

1

Andrew1

1 September 2020
Fabulous interior, PSA are on a roll. Probably the new 308 will inherit the grille but will be lower and wider.

