Peugeot 3008 receives restyle and new PHEV option for 2021

Peugeot’s 3008 compact SUV has been brought into line with its newer 208, 2008 and 508 stablemates with an updated design, upgraded interior technology and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain option.

Chief among the styling tweaks is a new front end featuring a frameless grille, reshaped air intakes and the brand’s new vertically oriented LED daytime running lights, which also function as the indicators. The model number has also been applied above the grille for the first time.

The more subtly restyled rear end gains LED brake and reversing lights, sequential indicators and a smoked light cover, which has been extended across the bootlid to “visually widen” the car.

Inside, the 3008 is now more closely linked to newer Peugeot models with the introduction of the brand’s latest i-Cockpit interior layout. The 12.3in digital instrument display now offers improved graphics and rendering for enhanced readability, the high-definition infotainment touchscreen has been upsized from 8.0in to 10.0in and a drive mode selector is fitted as standard across the range.

Combustion-powered cars can be driven in Normal, Sport and Eco modes, while electrified cars offer Electric, Hybrid and Sport options.

The 3008 has also gained a new entry-level plug-in hybrid option to sit underneath the 296bhp, four-wheel-drive Hybrid4 300. As with the Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid, the new 3008 Hybrid 225 features the PSA Group’s 178bhp Puretech 180 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol motor mated to a 108bp electric motor for a combined 222bhp, which is sent to the front wheels only through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The new plug-in option shares its 13.2kWh lithium ion battery with the more powerful car, and is capable of travelling up to 35 miles on electric power, compared to the Hybrid4’s 37 miles. Both cars can be charged in 1h45mins from a 7.4kW wall box.