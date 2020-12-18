Pagani Huayra Tricolore marks 60 years of Italian aerobatics squad

Pagani has released an aerobatics-inspired special edition of the Huayra, priced from a cool €5.5 million (£4.98m) before taxes.

The Huayra Tricolore has been conceived to mark the 60th anniversary of the Italian Air Force Aerobatic Team, known as Frecce Tricolori in its home country.

Claimed to be the world’s largest aerobatics patrol, with 10 Aermacchi jets, it's also one of the most well-known, alongside the Royal Air Force's Red Arrows and the United States Air Force's Thunderbirds.

Just three examples of the commemorative Huayra will be produced, but this special edition is more than just a bespoke paintjob: each features a “specially designed and developed” new bodyshell made from “advanced composite materials”.

Pagani claims use of new carbon-based materials for the chassis has enhanced rigidity, and thus dynamic performance, while the suspension has been overhauled to reduce body lean in corners.

A new front splitter features for enhanced front-end downforce, with reshaped cooling vents in the front bumper channelling more air to the intercooler and, in turn, improving engine cooling.

More obvious, though, is the addition of a prominent central air scoop above the cabin, which uses an "innovative air conveying system" to send cold air to the V12 engine. It extends to each side of the rear spoiler in a shape reminiscent of an aircraft's wing.

The spoiler itself forms a single carbonfibre unit along with the engine lid and, together with a new rear diffuser, bolsters the aerodynamic gains made by the front end redesign.

Subtle nods to the Aermacchi jet can be found throughout the entire car. At the front, for example, Pagani has installed a pitot tube for measuring air speed, the rear spoiler supports have been shaped in the style of an aeroplane's tail and each car's individual build number will be emblazoned on its sides in familiar aviation-style lettering.

Pagani claims that even the wheels make a nod to the air industry with their propellor-style design, while the car's distinctive livery matches that of the aerobatic planes.

Inside, the Tricolore has been designed to replicate the cockpit of the Aermacchi. Aerospace-grade billet aluminium and carbonfibre are used throughout the cabin, which is adorned with the same white, green, red and blue detailing as the exterior.

Emphasising the brand's commitment to weight-saving, Pagani highlights the composite-fibre floor mats and lightweight gearknob as stand-out features.

The Mercedes-derived twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12 - used by Pagani in various forms since 1999 - features in the same state of tune as Pagani's most powerful model to date: the Imola. That means it sends 829bhp and 811lb ft to the rear wheels through a seven-speed sequential gearbox and electromechanical differential.

Tweaks are minimal, but Pagani claims the adoption of a racing-inspired triple-disc clutch shaves 4kg off the weight of previous dual-clutch units and speeds up gear changes.

It's not the only exclusive aviation-inspired special edition to break cover in recent months: Bugatti recently unwrapped the Chiron Les Légendes du Ciel in tribute to the World War One pilots who went on to drive the firm's first grand prix cars, while Aston Martin paid homage to the legendary Concorde airliner with a limited-run DBS Superleggera designed in partnership with British Airways.