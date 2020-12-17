Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition enters production

The first DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition - created by Aston Martin's Q bespoke division to celebrate 50 years since Concorde first took to the skies - has left the production line.

Made in association with British Airways, the DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition features a number of visual enhancements inside and out and is limited to just 10 examples, all sold through Aston Martin Bristol - down the road from where British Concorde manufacturing took place.

External alterations include a painted livery using British Airways colours on the roof strake, spoiler and rear diffuser. A black carbonfibre roof sports the silhouette of the supersonic jet.

There are neat details, too, including new side strakes milled from solid aluminium, the British Airways ‘Speedmarque’ logo in chrome on the front wings, a black ‘Q by Aston Martin’ wing badge and even the authentic aircraft identifier number of the flagship of the Concorde fleet (G-BOAC) on the body behind the doors. Inspection plates are signed by Aston CEO Andy Palmer and British Airways chairman Alex Cruz.

New interior features include the Concorde logo on the front seat facings, ‘Mach Meter’ graphics in the driver’s sun visor and an Alcantara headliner with a ‘sonic boom’ graphic. There are also titanium paddle shifters - made from Concorde’s compressor blades, the firm claims - special floor mats and unique sill plaques.

Underneath, the DBS Superleggera’s mechanical make-up is unchanged. It makes use of the 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 putting out 715bhp and taking the supercar to 211mph.

No price is quoted for the DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition, so prospective customers should contact Aston Martin Bristol. Some of the proceeds from each car will be donated to the Air League Trust, a non-profit organisation that supports underprivileged children and teaches them how to fly.

