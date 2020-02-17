New Pagani Imola is £5 million, 816bhp tribute to GP circuit

Power comes from an uprated version of the standard Huayra's twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre Mercedes V12, producing 816bhp and 811lb ft of torque. This gives it a 79bhp advantage over the track-focused Huayra BC.

Pagani hasn’t confirmed precise performance details, but we can expect the Imola to significantly undercut the Huayra’s 0-60mph time of 2.8sec and even beat its 238mph top speed.

The new hypercar weighs just 1246kg, thanks to the use of carbonfibre and titanium in the construction of its central monocoque, while a new composition formula is said to enhance stiffness. Additionally, Pagani claims its new Acquarello Light painting system saves 5kg over the weight of a conventionally painted car.

The Imola’s resemblance to the Huayra is evident, with the flagship model’s quad-exit exhaust, elliptical rear grille and distinctive, Formula 1-style bonnet carried over. The model’s track potential, however, is made clear by a roof-mounted air scoop, a large rear wing and an aerodynamics-enhancing diffuser set-up.

Horacio Pagani, founder of the Modena-based firm, said: “We can't say that it's an elegant car. We wanted an efficient vehicle, and just as you'd expect if you were looking at an F1 single-seater, this led us to design a car with additional aerodynamic features. So although on the one hand these details may detract from the lines and overall aesthetics of the vehicle, on the other they allow us to improve lap time, ease of driving and especially safety.

“Speaking of safety, we could have reduced the ground clearance so as to increase the downforce effect by taking advantage of the vehicle's flat bottom. But don't forget the public roads are very uneven and can lead to the loss of several hundred kilograms of downforce in just a few instants. Well aware of these dangers, we worked very carefully on the upper part and details of the car."

