New Pagani Imola is £5 million, 816bhp tribute to GP circuit

Pagani has revealed the Imola, an ultra-exclusive, limited-run variant of its Huayra hypercar with 816bhp and a price tag of around £5 million.
Named after the historic Italian circuit at which it was developed, and which has previously hosted both the San Marino and Italian Grands Prix, the Imola likely signals the imminent end of Huayra production. It follows the open-top Huayra BC Roadster, which was launched in 2019 as a £2.8m tribute to the firm’s first customer.
The Imola has been fine-tuned on track over the course of 10,000 miles, which Pagani says is “the severest on-track validation test ever applied to a Pagani car”. It remains roadworthy, however, and the company claims the car’s bespoke braking and tyre set-ups will make it “easy to drive, in true Pagani style”.
Just five examples will be built, as was the case with the commemorative Cinque edition of the Huayra’s predecessor, the Zonda. Each is priced at €5m (currently £4.16m) before taxes – nearly double the cost of the BC Roadster. All have sold already.
Cenuijmu
Looks horrible
Someone just jumped the shark with that price tag as well. The Zonda CInque was a good looking car, this looks like someone made a cheap kit car version of a Pagani.
