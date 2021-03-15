BACK TO ALL NEWS
Opel Manta GSe Elektromod: classic EV will feature digital grille

1970s sports coupé gets the electric treatment, and swaps conventional grille for LED display
Felix Page Autocar writer
15 March 2021

Opel, German sister brand to Vauxhall, is gearing up to reveal an electric restomod version of the 1970 Manta A sports coupé on 19 May. 

The Manta EV – officially called the Manta GSe Elektromod – arrives as Vauxhall-Opel embarks on a wide-reaching electrification programme that has already brought the Corsa-e and Mokka-e to dealerships. 

As well as a retro-inspired colour scheme and revamped front end, Opel promises a "fully digital cockpit", suggesting a similar dual-screen set-up to that used in Vauxhall's current production cars. Most prominently, the Manta will feature an LED digital display in place of the brand's conventional 'Vizor' grille, meaning it can show animations and dynamic messages across its front end. 

The project is based on an original Manta A that was part of the brand's heritage collection in Germany. 

The brand said: "With its sustainable, emissions-free electric drive, the Opel Manta now becomes immortal, independent of spares for engine and transmission or potential driving bans for older combustion-engine cars. 

"The transformation to Elektromod also shows how timeless the lines from 1970 are. What was sculptural and straightforward half a century ago still fits perfectly with the Opel design philosophy today."

While further details will be given at the car's unveiling, it is unlikely Opel will voice any intention of putting the Manta EV into production, limited or otherwise.

READ MORE

Porsche 914 restomod announced with Cayman S mechanicals

Old becomes new: the finest recreated classic cars​

The 414bhp Volvo P1800: Driving Cyan's race-bred restomod​

275not599 16 March 2021
What a pointless exercise.
streaky 15 March 2021

The Opel Manta was a great looking car but for some reason it never caught on with the UK public like the Capri did - perhaps it should have had a Vauxhall badge on it back in those days!

