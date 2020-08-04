Old vs new: Three generations of the Porsche 911 GT3 tested

If anything, the 991 is more remarkable still in the corners, because its rear-engined, rear-wheel drive architecture has evolved so far that it has become the opposite of what 911s used to be: as tolerant of over-exuberance and driver error as its ancestors were merciless.

It doesn’t understeer in time-honoured 911 style, and its nose doesn’t bob up and down as 911 prows have for generations. It just turns in, accepts full power even before the apex and, with the four-wheel steering doing its thing, rockets away. For a car of such speed and ability, it is breathtakingly easy to drive.

But how easy should a GT3 really be? It’s a question Porsche has clearly been asking itself, and the proof lies not only in the fact that the new GT3 RS is no pussycat at all, but also in its as-yet-unannounced decision to reintroduce a manual GT3, just for those who care more about driving involvement than lap time.

You don’t have to travel far back in time to see how radically different even GT Porsches used to be. The 997 GT3 Gen 2 feels like it’s from another world. In all ways that can be easily measured or discerned, it’s a much worse car. It doesn’t feel as down on power as the figures suggest, but it’s still significantly slower, and although the 997 sounds wonderful in isolation, the 991 at maximum attack sounds unhinged.

The 997 also has substantially less grip, and once you’ve passed the technical limit, it develops an aversion for apexes that borders on the pathological. But the real reason it wouldn’t see which way the 991 went down a decent road is its damping. While it’s bobbing along, busy being a 911, the 991 will have soaked it all up and be streaking away into the sunset.

What, then, can the 997 offer in return? A sense of intimacy that, for all its sheer ability, the 991 lacks. No amount of Porsche magic can synthesise feel through an electrically powered steering rack as well as conventional Porsche hydraulic steering can pick it up straight from the road.

And the best paddle shift there is still provides no work for either your left leg or hand, an issue exacerbated by the fact that there is not a gearbox in the world greater than that fitted to the 997 GT3.

Even the workload created for you by its manifest failings – its uneven chassis balance and relative lack of poise – makes you feel more involved, because the car needs to be tamed in a way the 991 does not. It’s a curious thing to say, but the 997 is great to drive not despite its faults but very largely because of them.

Would you expect the 996 to rule itself out of the reckoning almost at once? I did. While the 997 could counter the 991’s superior power with its appeal to your senses, the 996 seemed unlikely to offer any more fun than the quicker, grippier and better-looking 997. Yet it was the 996 that provided the surprise of the day.

I’ll say now that the car supplied by Cambridge-based Autostore is a superb example and you may or may not get similar results from a leggier, less well-maintained one. But the first surprise was that this 11-year-old car was no more inclined to squeak, rattle, grumble or groan when flung down a tricky B-road than the nearly new 991. This 996, by reputation the most poorly constructed of all 911s, felt like it was built last week, not 11 years ago, and by Rolls-Royce.