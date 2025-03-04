Mercedes-Benz’s crucial new electric GLC has entered the final stages of development ahead of a public debut at the Munich motor show in September.

Stuttgart has released new official pictures of its rival to the upcoming BMW iX3, which marks not only the company’s next step in electrification, but also serves as the first passenger car model to introduce a bold new design language.

At the heart of the design shift is a taller, more upright grille, inspired by historic models like the Ponton - the predecessor to today’s E-Class. Mercedes-Benz design boss Gorden Wagener says the move is about giving future models “a strong identity” at a time when many electric cars are beginning to look alike.

“Our grilles will remain a key identifier, but they will become taller and more prominent,” he told Autocar, explaining his ambition to lift Mercedes's new-generation cars from the "sea of sameness".

Ideas previewing the new design lineage, which will introduce an illuminated grille frame among other new cues, were first previewed with the Vision V show car at the Shanghai motor show in April.

As well as ushering in a new design, the electric GLC will also be the first model based on Mercedes's new MB-EA platform – a dedicated electric car structure that will also form the basis of the upcoming electric C-Class. It supports an 800-volt electric architecture, with an expected maximum charging speed beyond the 320kW of the new, MMA-based CLA saloon.

Mercedes officials have confirmed the electric GLC – successor to the discontinued Mercedes EQC SUV – will receive a 94.5kWh battery and up to 435 miles of range (WLTP) in rear-wheel-drive form.

Standard electric GLC models will use either a single motor rear- or dual-motor four-wheel drive powertrains – the latter of which is set to offer up to 482bhp. An AMG performance flagship due in 2027 will receive axial-flux motors and up to 600bhp, according to sources at the German car maker.

The GLC has regularly been Mercedes' best-selling model since its introduction in 2015, and it's hoped that the GLC EV can leverage the equity already built by the moniker and be a catalyst for Mercedes’ EV sales.

The strategy also streamlines development and production, a crucial consideration as Mercedes-Benz seeks to cut costs as it scales up its number of electric models.

While the CLA is first to follow the new multi-powertrain strategy, with both the EV and ICE variants due on sale this year, the GLC EV is the first car to arrive alongside a sibling that's already on sale with petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains.