New Nissan Z revealed with retro design and 400bhp V6

Nissan has revealed the production version of the new Z sports car, which features a 400bhp twin turbo V6 powerplant and new retro-infused design.

Previewed last September by the Z Proto, the new Toyota Supra rival will be the seventh-generation of the Japanese firms Z-car line, following the 370Z. It will go on sale in the USA next year, but due to what Nissan has previously referred to as "a shrinking European sports car market and specific regulations on emissions" won't be offered in the UK.

The rear-wheel-drive Z switches from the 3.7-litre V6 offered in the 370Z to a new 3.0-litre V6 twin turbo, also used in the Infiniti Q60 coupe. As well as offering 68bhp more power than the 370Z's engine, the new unit produces 350lb ft of torque at 5600rpm, 30 per cent more than the previous model.

The Z is offered with a six-speed manual gearbox or a nine-speed automatic. Both boxes offer a 'performance-grade' launch assist control system, while manual models features a carbon fibre composite drive shaft and a downshift rev matching function.

Nissan says a key focus for the new Z was to build on the handling traits of previous generation models. Chief product specialist Hiroshi Tamura said: “More than just powerful and agile, the all-new Z is designed to be one with the driver, for the car to be a ‘dance partner’ for their on-road adventures.”

Nissan says the new model offers enhances body rigidity compared to the 370Z, along with a new electronic power steering system and wider front tyres to boost cornering performance.The front and rear dampers uses a new monotone shock absorber design, which Nissan claims results in a reduction of dampening force of around 20 per cent to improve stability. The double-wishbone aluminium suspension has also been revised. Standard models sit on 18in wheels, with 19in wheels on higher-end models.

Automatic models will offer Standard and Sport drive modes, with the latter offering faster acceleration, increased steering, sound enhancement and revisions to the car's dynamic control settings.

The new Z features styling elements that echo the original model in the range from 1969, and maintains the long bonnet and short rear that are hallmarks of the model line. Nissan design boss Alfonso Albaisa said the new design is intended to "travel between the decades, including the future."

The new model gains LED headlights featuring two half-circles that echo the 1970s Fairlady 240ZG, which the front end design of the car features a profile based on the original model. There is also an aerodynamic-honed front splitter, while higher-end Z Performance models also feature a rear spoiler.

The interior is also intended to blend modern technology, including an 8.0in infotainment touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard, with classic Z design elements. There is an analogue driver display set-up, with . Nissan says that it sought advice from racing drivers to hone the interior layout, which it says can be seen in the layout of the 12.3in customisable digital display meter.